Specialdocs Works with Prominent Chicago Internist Katarzyna Skura, MD to Transform the Patient Experience at ArtMedica, a Concierge Medicine Practice

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At ArtMedica, a new concierge, or membership medicine practice in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood, Katarzyna Strycharz Skura, MD offers a uniquely individualized approach to long-term health and wellness.

"We are privileged to work with Dr. Skura and welcome her to our network of outstanding doctors making a difference in every community they serve," says Terry Bauer, CEO, Specialdocs, a leader in concierge medicine transitions. "More than ever before, patients recognize the irreplaceable value of a long-term, personal relationship with their physician."

With board certification and experience in internal medicine, privileges at nationally renowned Northwestern Medicine, and a passion for personalized care, Dr. Skura brings numerous benefits to members of her practice.

"Changing to a concierge model has dramatically altered the patient experience with time to go well beyond simply treating symptoms," says Dr. Skura. "I educate and guide my patients towards their best health with an individual treatment plan focused on prevention and their unique needs. It isn't possible to provide this level of care in a busy, traditional fee-for-service practice."

The ongoing pandemic has underscored patients' ongoing need for prompt, personalized attention to their physical and emotional health, according to Dr. Skura. "I'm able to check in regularly with all my patients," she says, "in person at the office or via telemedicine for those who prefer to remain at home. Most importantly, we are connected constantly between visits, which can be the most important time of all to identify issues early, when they are most treatable."

At the core of concierge medicine is a patient panel intentionally kept small, making a significant difference at every point of care. Same-day appointments for acute illness are readily available. Visits are extended and unhurried, with time to manage complex issues and focus on wellness.

"I look for three things in my primary care doctor: thoroughness, being a good listener, and caring. Dr Skura has all these qualities and I'm happy to have found her," says Chicago patient D.G.

Dr. Skura's patients receive her personal cell phone number and email for direct contact after hours, a benefit shown to reduce emergency room visits and hospital admissions, and allow the patient-doctor relationship to flourish.

"I encourage patients to reach out to me anytime with a call, text, or email. My patients are treated like members of my own family, which is exactly how I think of them," she says.

About Dr. Skura

Board certified in internal medicine

Internship and Residency: St. Joseph Hospital in Chicago

Medical School: Poznan University of Medical Sciences, Poland

Undergraduate: BA, Biology, University of Illinois, Chicago

Taught at University of Pennsylvania Medical School

Specialty treatments at ArtMedica include:

Vitamin B12 and B-complex injections

Injections for trigger point and migraine headaches

Platelet rich plasma (PRP) treatment for hair loss and skin rejuvenation

Neuromodulator injections for forehead and eye wrinkles and facial fillers

ArtMedica: 680 N. Lake Shore Drive, Suite 118, Chicago, IL; 312-530-9460.

