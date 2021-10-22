U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,536.25
    -5.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,508.00
    +28.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,392.50
    -86.25 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,299.90
    +5.80 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.51
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.90
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1631
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6760
    +0.0400 (+2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    15.01
    -0.48 (-3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0410
    +0.0530 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,928.85
    -1,717.22 (-2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,495.02
    -39.63 (-2.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,190.30
    -32.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,894.53
    +185.95 (+0.65%)
     

Specialised Therapeutics Enters into a New Supply and Distribution Agreement with Incyte to Launch Two New Cancer Therapies, Tafasitamab and Pemigatinib, in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore

·5 min read

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent pharmaceutical company Specialised Therapeutics Asia Pte Ltd (ST) will partner with Incyte Biosciences International Sàrl, the Swiss-based affiliate of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), to launch and distribute two new medicines for its haematology and oncology portfolios, tafasitamab (sold as Monjuvi® in the United States and Minjuvi® in Europe) and pemigatinib (Pemazyre®).

Under the terms of the agreement, Incyte will be responsible for the development, manufacture and supply of both products and ST will be responsible for regulatory, distribution and local marketing related activities in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

Pemigatinib is approved in the United States, Europe and Japan for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy.

Tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide is approved in the United States and Europe for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).

ST Chief Executive Officer Mr Carlo Montagner said the new products were synergistic with the company's strong oncology and haematology portfolios, and the new agreement was further endorsement of ST's regional capabilities.

"We are proud to have been selected to partner with a world-leading biotech of Incyte's calibre and look forward to these important products in our key regions," he said.

"Both pemigatinib and tafasitamab address strong unmet needs in rare patient populations. We have extensive experience and a successful track record of working with clinicians and other stakeholders to bring innovative therapies to small patient populations where there is high unmet clinical need. Our teams look forward to working closely with Incyte to ensure all eligible patients have access to these therapies at the earliest opportunity."

Incyte CEO Hervé Hoppenot said the latest collaboration and partnership provided an important strategic opportunity to further serve the global oncology community, offering innovative new medicines to patients with high unmet needs in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

"ST's expertise in these regions, navigating complex regulatory channels to bring new therapies and technologies to patients with rare cancers, is complementary to our own commitment to positively impact the lives of patients with serious unmet medical needs," he said. "We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial partnership, working together with a shared goal of improving patient outcomes."

Regulatory activities for both products are currently in progress.

Ends.

About Specialised Therapeutics

Headquartered in Singapore, Specialised Therapeutics Asia Pte Ltd (ST) is an international biopharmaceutical company established to commercialise new therapies and technologies to patients throughout South-East Asia, as well as in Australia and New Zealand. ST and its regional affiliates collaborate with leading global pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies to bring novel, innovative and life-changing healthcare solutions to patients affected by a range of diseases. Its mission is to provide therapies where there is an unmet need. The company's broad therapeutic portfolio currently includes novel agents in oncology, haematology, neurology, ophthalmology and supportive care. Additional information can be found at www.stbiopharma.com.

About Tafasitamab

Tafasitamab is a humanized Fc-modified cytolytic CD19 targeting monoclonal antibody. In 2010, MorphoSys licensed exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize tafasitamab from Xencor, Inc. Tafasitamab incorporates an XmAb® engineered Fc domain, which mediates B-cell lysis through apoptosis and immune effector mechanism including antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP).

In January 2020, MorphoSys and Incyte entered into a Collaboration and License agreement to further develop and commercialize tafasitamab globally. Monjuvi® is being co-commercialized by Incyte and MorphoSys in the United States. Incyte has exclusive commercialization rights outside the United States.

In the United States, Monjuvi® (tafasitamab-cxix) is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

In Europe, Minjuvi® (tafasitamab) received conditional approval, in combination with lenalidomide, followed by Minjuvi monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).

Tafasitamab is being clinically investigated as a therapeutic option in B-cell malignancies in several ongoing combination trials.

Minjuvi® and Monjuvi® are registered trademarks of MorphoSys AG. Tafasitamab is co-marketed by Incyte and MorphoSys under the brand name Monjuvi® in the U.S., and marketed by Incyte under the brand name Minjuvi® in the EU.

XmAb® is a trademark of Xencor, Inc.

About Pemigatinib

Pemigatinib (Pemazyre®) is a kinase inhibitor indicated in the United States for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or other rearrangement as detected by an FDA-approved test. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

In Japan, Pemazyre is approved for the treatment of patients with unresectable biliary tract cancer (BTC) with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion gene, worsening after cancer chemotherapy.

In Europe, Pemazyre is approved for the treatment of adults with locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) fusion or rearrangement that have progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy.

Pemazyre is a potent, selective, oral inhibitor of FGFR isoforms 1, 2 and 3 that, in preclinical studies, has demonstrated selective pharmacologic activity against cancer cells with FGFR alterations.

Pemazyre is marketed by Incyte in the United States, Europe and Japan. Incyte has established various license or distribution agreements for Pemazyre in certain geographies and retains all other rights to develop and commercialize pemigatinib outside of the United States.

Pemazyre is a trademark of Incyte.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/specialised-therapeutics-enters-into-a-new-supply-and-distribution-agreement-with-incyte-to-launch-two-new-cancer-therapies-tafasitamab-and-pemigatinib-in-australia-new-zealand-and-singapore-301406349.html

SOURCE Specialised Therapeutics

Recommended Stories

  • Why BioNTech Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) were jumping 5.5% higher as of 3:05 p.m. EDT on Thursday. The gain came after the company and its big partner, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), announced efficacy of 95.

  • Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

    The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Most People Who Get Sick From COVID

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Spike Over 200%

    Wall Street has mixed feelings about penny stocks. These tickers changing hands for less than $5 per share either draw investors in with their high return potential or send them running for the hills, but why? When we say high return potential, we aren’t exaggerating. The bargain price points allow investors to snap up more shares than possible when investing in other more well-known names. What’s more, even what feels like trivial share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gai

  • Why Cortexyme Thinks It Could Be Next In The Mega Alzheimer's Drug Market

    The next donnybrook in Alzheimer's disease is looming. Biogen gained the first approval, and a slew of biotech stocks are now lining up.

  • If You're Over 65, Never Eat This One Kind of Fish, Says CDC

    High in protein, low in calories, and rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish is generally considered to be a healthy addition to your diet. But experts say that those over the age of 65 should consider the risk of fish poisoning before planning their next seafood meal. Unfortunately, there's little you can do to spot the problem, experts from Johns Hopkins Medicine explain. "Fish containing these toxins do not look, smell, or taste bad. Cooking, marinating, freezing, or stewing does not destroy the t

  • Hundreds Sickened After Onion-Linked Salmonella Outbreak

    (Bloomberg) -- People across the U.S. have been advised to throw away all unlabeled red, white and yellow onions after a mass salmonella outbreak sickened hundreds of people across 37 states.Most Read from BloombergForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing T

  • 2 COVID Stocks I'd Consider Instead of Moderna

    Shares of vaccine maker Moderna hit highs of nearly $500 earlier this year. No doubt, Moderna has been an exceptional investment over the past year, soaring 350% while the S&P 500 has risen by just 29%. Two stocks I'd buy instead of Moderna are AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) and Merck (NYSE: MRK).

  • CDC approves expanded rollout of COVID-19 boosters

    Millions more Americans can get a COVID-19 booster and choose a different company’s vaccine for that next shot, federal health officials said Thursday.

  • Merck Scores Unexpectedly in Pneumococcal Vaccine Fight With Pfizer. What It Means for the Stocks.

    The CDC's influential vaccines advisory committee recommended both Pfizer and Merck’s new pneumococcal vaccines for older adults, surprising analysts.

  • I know what can happen to a woman after she’s spiked on a night out

    “Nothing happened.” Those were the first words I heard when I woke up in a strange bed, with nine hours of memory missing. The last thing I had known, a colleague and I were out for a drink. It was 8pm, still light out, and I remember thinking how great it was that it was early enough to make it to my friend’s house for dinner.

  • CDC Advisors Unanimously Back Mixing Covid-19 Vaccine Boosters

    The Center for Disease Control’s vaccines advisory committee voted unanimously on Thursday in support of recommending a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine six months after receiving a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or two months after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The language on which the committee members voted would allow patients to mix boosters, receiving a different vaccine as a booster than they received for their primary dose. Despite their unanimous vote, many committee members expressed discomfort with the broad authorization of booster doses, and some argued that younger people without underlying health conditions who initially received Moderna’s (ticker: MRNA) vaccine should not be boosted.

  • A surprising reason many businesses don’t have Covid vaccine mandates

    Some CEOs worry they'll lose workers they can't replace if they require all employees to get vaccinated.

  • FDA OKs Moderna and J&J boosters, plus 'mix and match' approach

    FDA OKs Moderna and J&J boosters, plus 'mix and match' approach

  • Could This Be the Next Blockbuster Indication for Eli Lilly?

    Eli Lilly and Incyte's Olumiant could be a groundbreaking therapy for patients with alopecia areata.

  • Numinus Advances Phase 1 Trial on Proprietary Psilocybin Product

    Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSXV: NUMI), a leader in psychedelics-focused mental healthcare, is pleased to have finalized the study design and protocol for a Phase 1 clinical trial on a naturally derived Psilocybin extract, previously announced on April 26, 2021. This major milestone advances Numinus' investigation of its first proprietary psychedelic product, which was developed using a patent-pending technology submitted to the US Patent and Trade Office.

  • Positive Data from Phase IIa Can-Fite NASH Study Published in Leading Peer Reviewed Scientific Journal

    PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced that Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics, a peer reviewed scientific journal focused on gastroenterology and hepatology, published an article titled “Randomised clinical trial: A phase 2 double-blind study of namodenoson in non-alcoholic fatty li

  • Why Are Investors Ignoring Vertex's Good News?

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ: VRTX) woes began about a year ago when it announced the failure of an alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) candidate in clinical trials. Since that first problem, Vertex shares have dropped 33%. Vertex boasts a billion-dollar cystic fibrosis (CF) business.

  • Vaping's Growth (Still) Can't Offset Smoking's Decline

    E-cigarette usage is sure to gain traction, particularly in light of the FDA's announcements in October. It just doesn't matter to the tobacco industry as we know it.

  • Is This Beaten Down Biotech a Bad News Buy?

    It has lagged the market over the last five years but with a promising gene therapy, is Sarepta worth another look?

  • The Petri Dish: Sage, Biogen plan drug application; TV show gets FDA nod

    While some in the life sciences industry create drugs and devices to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, their colleagues are busy as ever raising money, testing new drugs, expanding facilities and more. Here's The Petri Dish, a roundup of news that may get overlooked amid the influx of Greater Boston life sciences and health care happenings.