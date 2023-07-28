New specialized sauna body detoxing center, Rejueveit, opens on Pueblo's north side

Pueblo’s newest body detox business, Rejueveit, has brought a first-of-its-kind center to Pueblo featuring specialized saunas and BioMat therapy.

Rejueveit opened a month ago at 1401 Fortino Blvd. when owner Tracey Walker-Nichols identified a local need to further help her acupuncture clients at Pueblo Holistic Wellness Center.

“She researched saunas and found they are a good way to relieve stress, aches and help with muscle recovery,” said Don Gearhart, Rejueveit manager. “She decided to open a center here instead of having her clients go all the way to Colorado Springs or Denver.”

The business offers “an ultimate body detoxing center" and features "salt saunas, infrared saunas and BioMats,” Gearhart said.

Traditional saunas run as hot as 150 to 210 degrees, whereas “ours range from 110 to 149 degrees,” he said. Inside the saunas, customers experience a warming of the core.

“It raises your core temperature, you break a sweat and that releases toxins, kind of like a fever without being sick,” he explained.

Himalayan salt blocks are used in the salt saunas. The salt is believed to release negative ions into the air which are then inhaled, Gearhart said, so, "after your treatment your skin feels better and you feel relaxed and rejuvenated."

“We also have a thing called the halogenerator and that is a device that grinds pharmaceutical-grade rock salt into microscopic particles and then it disburses them into the air. When inhaled, the natural anti-inflammatory, antibacterial properties can help clear the respiratory system,” for those experiencing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD,) bronchitis, allergies and even the common cold, Gearhart said.

The salt saunas also are believed to help with skin conditions such as acne, psoriasis and eczema.

Rejeuveit’s Sunlighten Infrared Saunas use near, mid and far infrared light to support each clients’ specific needs. The infrared saunas are said to help people experiencing achy joints, muscle pain, inflammation and allergies as well as aid in detoxification, relaxation, weight loss, sleep, heart health and immunity, Gearhart said.

“People don’t realize that we breathe in a lot of metals and harmful toxins every day. The infrared and salt saunas are a good way to detox yourself from that,” Gearhart said.

Rejueveit offers BioMat treatments which are said to relieve stress and post traumatic stress disorder symptoms.

What is a BioMat treatment?

When it comes to BioMat treatments, the client lays on a mat on top of a massage table. The treatments are said to relieve stress and post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms.

“For our veterans out there this is a way to relieve their PTSD and war wounds," he said, explaining that the mats "have amethyst crystals inside them" which make them "a natural tranquilizer that relieves stress and strain and it soothes irritability."

"It balances mood swings and dispels fear, anxiety, rage and anger and can relieve sadness and grief,” Gearhart said.

Another BioMat includes the gemstone tourmaline along with amethyst crystals. The tourmaline is believed to help with “increasing mental awareness, increasing circulation and is a powerful tool for releasing toxins,” Gearhart said.

Because the treatments are so new to Pueblo, the business is offering a half-price initial visit of $17.50 for a half-hour session on any of the services. Package deals run $99 a month so clients can partake in as many as 28 sessions in a month.

“Sauna use is recommended every other day but the BioMats can be used daily. If you had a skin condition you would want to come in on a regular basis or you can come in just to relax or detox your body,” Gearhart said.

The business offers programs geared toward helping clients with weight loss, relief from pain and inflammation or muscle recovery.

“We have several programs that are geared to certain specific types of pain relief that you are looking for,” Gearhart said.

Business hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. To find out more or book a session, visit rejeuveit.com.

To obtain help with health questions or guidance through the process, call the business at 719-557-2021.

