U.S. markets close in 4 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,006.21
    +33.32 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,095.26
    +113.71 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,451.52
    +204.65 (+1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,249.43
    +28.91 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.47
    +0.31 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.70
    +14.10 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    24.74
    +0.20 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1759
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6860
    -0.0600 (-3.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3824
    +0.0042 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6000
    -0.0950 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,344.60
    +510.09 (+0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,207.96
    +4.79 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,738.90
    +25.27 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,388.87
    +210.07 (+0.72%)
     

Specialized's latest e-bike is a lighter, easier-to-ride city cruiser

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

E-bikes can be cumbersome compared to their exclusively human-powered counterparts, and that can be a pain when you're navigating around the city. Specialized might just make them more viable, though. It's launching the Como SL, a super light version of the Como that promises to make urban commuting easier. It's about 8.8lbs lighter than the regular model and roughly 40 percent lighter than a "typical" e-bike, Specialized claims. We wouldn't call its 47lbs starting weight modest, but it should be more maneuverable on city streets.

It should be more powerful, too. The SL1.1 system reportedly doubles your cycling effort. And while the 62 miles of standard range doesn't compare as well to the regular Como's 80 miles, you can boost it to 93 miles with a range extender. The Como SL is also supposed to be a comparatively low-maintenance e-bike with an optional belt drive, an internal gear hub and integrated cables. In theory, the biggest challenge will be waiting the two hours and 35 minutes it takes to charge from three percent to full.

Two rear pannier points and a detachable front basket help you carry up to 77lbs of cargo — this could work well for hauling some grocery loads.

You can order the Como SL now. The base 4.0 model starts at $4,000 with a KMC chain, custom alloy chainrings, a Shimano cassette and a five-speed shifter. Spring for the $4,800 5.0 version and you'll get a Gates Carbon Drive belt, matching Gates chainrings and cassette parts and eight-speed shifting. Neither model is cheap, but it might be worth the outlay (at least for the 5.0) if you're regularly traveling across town and can't stand the weight of other e-bikes.

Recommended Stories

  • Belkin's new MagSafe-compatible products include a face-tracking iPhone mount

    Belkin has launched a bunch of magnetic accessories for the iPhone 12, and the most interesting in the collection is a phone mount with face tracking.

  • Analogue Pocket portable console delayed again, this time until October

    The $199 Analogue Pocket will play old portable games from their original cartridges, once it ships in October.

  • Watch the trailer for 'Zola,' a Twitter thread turned motion picture

    A24 has shared the first trailer for Zola, a movie that is based on a now-infamous 148-part Twitter thread from 2015.

  • The Genesis X is a curvy, high-tech luxury EV concept

    Genesis has unveiled the X Concept EV, its fifth concept car since Hyundai launched the Genesis brand in 2015.

  • Facebook launches profile frames that help you encourage friends to get the Covid-19 vaccine

    As Covid-19 vaccines are becoming more readily available to larger groups of the U.S. population, Facebook has teamed up with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to launch new Facebook profile frames that allow users to share their support for getting vaccinated with their family and friends. The effort follows a similar launch in the U.K. through a partnership with National Health Services (NHS), which has already resulted in a quarter of Facebook users in the U.K. having seen a Facebook friend with the profile frame. Although there were already a variety of vaccine-promoting profile frames to choose from on Facebook, these were all third-party efforts until now.

  • There's a Google-branded Fiat 500 range now

    Fiat has launched special edition versions of its 500 lineup of cars with an unusual partner: Google.

  • Google says it's 'likely' some employees will return to the office in April

    Some Google offices are likely to allow employees back in on a voluntary basis starting in April.

  • Volkswagen's 'Voltswagen' rebranding is just an April Fool's stunt

    Despite what you may have heard, Volkswagen is still going to be called Volkswagen. We'll explain.

  • UK startup Britishvolt exploring potential SPAC merger

    Electric vehicle battery startup Britishvolt is considering going public, possibly through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), it said on Thursday, as it continues fundraising for a 2.6 billion pound ($3.59 billion) plant in England. The startup has appointed Guggenheim Capital LLC and Barclays Plc to explore merger options, including a SPAC.

  • Microsoft wins 10-year contract supplying AR tech to the US Army

    America's ground-pounders of tomorrow will soon be equipped with custom-built HoloLens headsets as part of a decade-long contract worth nearly $22 billion between the Department of Defense and Microsoft, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.

  • The new 'Mortal Kombat' movie has been delayed one more week

    The 'Mortal Kombat' movie premieres in theaters and on HBO Max on April 23rd.

  • Casio unveils its first G-Shock smartwatch with Wear OS

    Casio has unveiled its first G-Shock rugged smartwatch using Google's Wear OS platform.

  • Plan to revamp police force proceeds in Ithaca, New York

    Officials in an Ivy League town in upstate New York voted to proceed with a hotly debated plan to revamp the police force as part of the nationwide reexamination of law enforcement after the killing of George Floyd. The Ithaca Common Council unanimously approved a series of reform recommendations Wednesday night that included reconstituting the city police force to add unarmed officers to handle nonviolent calls like petty thefts. The Finger Lakes city, home to Cornell University, is among hundreds of municipalities across New York directed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year to submit a police reform plan by Thursday or risk a loss of state funding.

  • Analysis: Deliveroo's IPO slump casts doubt over London's post-Brexit ambitions

    Deliveroo's share price plunge on its London stock market debut has put a question mark over Britain's ambitions to become a home for fast-growing tech companies following its departure from the European Union, investors and analysts say. Many of the reasons for the brutal decline are likely to be company-specific, according to a dozen interviews by Reuters of venture capital (VC) investors, bankers, analysts and tech executives.

  • In Archegos fire sale, Credit Suisse, Nomura burned by slow exit

    NEW YORK/ZURICH (Reuters) -While banks including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank were able to exit their trades with Archegos Capital relatively unscathed, Credit Suisse and Nomura have been burned in the fire sale. The blowup of the Archegos fund, a family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, is still reverberating across the financial system, with global banks so far standing to lose more than $6 billion. Switzerland's Credit Suisse and Japan's Nomura are expected to bear the brunt of that.

  • Yellen Signals Scrutinizing Hedge Funds a Renewed FSOC Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s council of financial regulators signaled a sharpened focus on hedge funds and whether their trading poses dangers to markets.Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, speaking at a Wednesday meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, said the group has revived a task force on hedge funds so agencies can better “share data, identify risks and work to strengthen our financial system.” The council was briefed in a separate private meeting on how the funds performed during the Covid-19 crisis, she said, adding that their use of borrowed money added to instability last year.“The pandemic showed that leverage of some hedge funds can amplify stresses,” said Yellen, who leads FSOC.The power of lightly regulated investment firms to roil markets was on full display in recent days. While not technically a hedge fund, the blowup of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management has sent shock waves through Wall Street, triggering billions of dollars of losses for banks and scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Commission.The closed portion of the FSOC meeting included a presentation about hedge funds cutting their leverage during the pandemic-fueled turmoil in March 2020 and how that might have triggered “price declines in certain financial markets,” Treasury said in a statement. The council also discussed more recent hedge fund activity, according to the statement, without offering specifics or naming any firms.Wild TradingIn addition to Archegos, another high-profile development involving private funds that captured Wall Street’s attention this year was wild trading in GameStop Corp. and other so-called meme stocks. Some hedge funds, including Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management, that had bet against the companies got slammed with losses in January after retail investors drove the shares to astronomical levels.The Treasury statement noted that Yellen personally requested the revival of the panel’s hedge fund working group, which hasn’t been in operation since 2016.FSOC, holding its first meeting since Democrats took the White House, is working to reinvigorate financial oversight after it fell into a lull during the Trump administration. Yellen said the council was also studying new rules for money-market mutual funds and would delve deeply into climate-related issues.Global warming “is an existential threat to our environment, and it poses a tremendous risk to our country’s financial stability,” Yellen said, adding that the increasing frequency and intensity of storms could lead to severe disruptions in food and water supplies and cause increased unrest around the world.Over the first few months of Biden’s presidency, several financial agencies have moved to increase their focus on how a warming planet could threaten the economy. Allison Herren Lee, the SEC’s acting chair, has set up an enforcement task force to focus on environmental-related issues and signaled that corporations may soon have to disclose more to shareholders about business risks. Meanwhile, Rostin Behnam, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission acting chief, said this month that he was establishing a unit to examine how derivatives can be used to address climate change.‘More Resilient’In her remarks, Yellen called on FSOC to review the critical role that open-end mutual funds play in financing the economy. She also said the council must explore “vulnerabilities” in the U.S. Treasury market that were exposed by the pandemic.“We also must strengthen the Treasury market itself and make it more resilient to future disruptions,” Yellen said.FSOC, created in response to the 2008 financial crisis, is tasked with spotting risks that could cause another crash. Set up under the Dodd-Frank Act in 2010, it has the authority to call out firms and industry practices as “systemically important” -- a label that brings stricter rules and heightened oversight by the Federal Reserve.The council’s members include the heads of the Fed, SEC and CFTC, making it a forum for regulators to coordinate their supervision of banks, asset managers, hedge funds and other finance companies.While FSOC is expected to be much tougher during the Biden administration, Yellen hasn’t always sided with Democratic lawmakers eager for a clampdown on Wall Street. Last week, she sparred with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren over whether BlackRock Inc., the world’s biggest asset manager, should face designation by the council. And when Yellen led the Fed in 2017, she voted along with other panel members to remove insurer American International Group Inc.’s risk label.(Updates with Treasury statement, starting in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Home Working Is Here to Stay, Survey of U.K. Companies Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- Home working is likely to remain after the pandemic finishes, according to a survey of 2,000 companies the U.K., most of which are planning to allow employees greater flexibility on where and when they do their jobs.CIPD, the professional group for human resources staff, said two-thirds of companies are developing a hybrid work model where people spend only part of the time in the office. About 71% of employers said having staff at home either boosted productivity or made little difference.The findings add to the debate about what the workplace will look like once the U.K. drops its request for people to do their jobs from home if they can. After previous lockdowns, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government was aggressive in encouraging a return to office. Since then, the habit for home working has become more entrenched, with many saying they want more flexibility.“The pandemic has shown that ways of working that previously seemed impossible are actually possible,” Claire McCartney, senior policy adviser for resourcing and inclusion at CIPD, said in statement on Thursday.The future of office work will have a big impact on how the economy rebounds from the biggest recession in three centuries, since city center shops and restaurants along with thousands of jobs rely on people going into the office. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has said some amount of home working will continue. Another member of the bank’s monetary policy committee, Jonathan Haskel, says it’s only media and technology workers that maintain productivity outside of the office.The Treasury Committee in Parliament announced Thursday it will open a probe into how the government can boost productivity in the economy and limit scarring on the workforce from the pandemic. It’s also looking at whether the BOE has the right tools to aid the recovery.A separate survey from the flexible working platform Indeed Flex showed workers stepping up their job searches, anticipating the end of lockdown during the two weeks through March 12. In many cases, they’re unlikely to go back to the job they were doing before.While there was a 98% surge those looking for work as bar staff, a third those using the platform switched their career out of hospitality and into industrial or facilities management. Searches for “picker” jobs working in warehouses and preparing items for shipment more than doubled.“Covid-19 slammed the brakes on the U.K. job market and left many people wondering where to turn to next,” said Jack Beaman, chief executive officer of Indeed Flex.The CIPD study was based on interviews with 32 senior managers and two separate surveys of senior decision makers and employees in December and January. It also found:Part-time hours including working four days a week or less are now used by 19% of workers, though 28% desire that flexibilityA third of employers say home working boosted productivity, up from 28% in JuneThe portion of employers saying home working made people less productive dropped to 23% from 28%Almost half of employers plan to make working hours more flexible, allowing changes to start and finish timesOnline job advertisements on March 26 stood at 96% of their average on before the pandemic, the Office for National Statistics said in a separate reportRead more:Working at Home Won’t Last Long After Covid, BOE’s Haskel SaysOnline Shopping and Home Working to Lift U.K., BOE Official SaysU.K. Companies Start Hiring Again, Holding Back Unemployment(Updates with report on online job advertisments in final bullet point.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lloyd's of London sees 'large loss' due to Suez Canal blockage

    LONDON (Reuters) -The blockage of the Suez Canal for nearly a week will result in a "large loss" for Lloyd's of London, its chairman said on Wednesday, as the insurance market recorded a 900 million pound ($1.2 billion) pretax loss in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canal is working to clear the backlog after the refloating this week of a stranded giant container ship. The blockage threw global supply chains into disarray.

  • S&P 500 Breaks Above 4,000 Milestone as Bull Market Barrels On

    (Bloomberg) -- A revival in technology shares alongside budding optimism about the global recovery pushed the world’s most important stock index past 4,000 for the first time.The S&P 500 rallied as much as 0.7% to a record as investors weighed President Joe Biden’s newly unveiled $2.25 trillion stimulus plan ahead of Friday’s U.S. employment report, which is expected to show the quickest pace of hiring in five months. While it took almost five years for the index to rise from the 2,000 milestone to 3,000 in July 2019, the latest 1,000-point trip took about 21 months.The S&P 500’s recent climb has largely been built on a surge in energy and financial shares as the vaccine rollout picks up speed. That’s pressured Treasury yields higher and boosted inflation expectations, sending cyclical stocks -- those more sensitive to economic swings -- upward. However, a moderation in the bond selloff’s breakneck pace has breathed life back into tech stocks, the benchmark’s biggest sector, which have struggled amid the rise in rates.“The market at 4,000 now is a much broader and better S&P 500 than it was at the peak of February 2020,” said Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp. “It’s not just being driven by a handful of megacap technology stocks, it’s actually being driven by a broad-based sponsorship across almost all 11 of the S&P sectors. I think that’s a much healthier place to be.”The S&P 500 has climbed 6.5% in 2021, with the energy and financial sectors rocketing 29% and 15% year-to-date, respectively. That’s helped the benchmark outpace the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s 1.6% rise this year as the once-relentless stay-at-home stocks fade.However, given how prevalent tech stocks are in the S&P 500, it’s unclear how much the gauge can rally if the sector falls too far behind. Tech stocks make up nearly 27% of the index, whereas financials and energy combined clock in at 14.1%.“People are optimistic about growth, about the reopening of the economy, about going back to normal as a result of the vaccine rollout,” said Omar Aguilar, chief investment officer of passive equity and multi-asset strategies for Charles Schwab Investment Management. “But it’s a tug-of-war between growth and inflation.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Shareholder Says Archegos Is ‘Wake-Up Call’

    (Bloomberg) -- David Herro said Credit Suisse Group AG’s expected losses from the Archegos Capital crisis should lead to sweeping changes to its culture and oversight practices.“Risk controls still are not where they should be,” Herro said in an interview with Bloomberg Television Wednesday. “Hopefully this is a wake-up call to expedite the cultural change that is needed in this company.”The chief investment officer of Harris Associates -- one of Credit Suisse’s largest shareholders -- said that while the damage can be repaired, Harris would re-examine its investment if changes weren’t forthcoming.“If we believe that the management team we are invested with are not capable of producing value in the future, then we will sell the stock,” Herro said. “At this stage, we are not there with Credit Suisse.”Credit Suisse warned on Monday that it faces big losses tied to Archegos, a U.S. hedge fund that defaulted on margin calls. The figure may run into the billions, according to people with knowledge of the matter, while JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts said media speculation of a $3 billion to $4 billion loss was “not an unlikely outcome.” The Archegos furore comes at the same time the bank is gauging the financial impact of Greensill Capital’s collapse.Herro also said Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, who took the helm last year, is the right person for the job. Outgoing chairman Urs Rohner bore the brunt of his criticism as he called for a clearout of “the people who are responsible for accepting a culture that doesn’t balance risk and return.”Rohner “has been on top of this organization for 10 years and presided over this,” Herro said. “I only wish the board would have acted sooner in removing him.”Spying ScandalHarris supported Tidjane Thiam, Gottstein’s predecessor, when he was caught up in a spying scandal in 2019. Despite Herro’s backing, the scandal led to the ouster of Thiam after a power struggle with Rohner, and rattled the usually quiet world of Swiss banking.Credit Suisse may still be suffering from that decision, Herro said.“One of the things that didn’t help was when we had the spygate scandal over a year ago and we lost some good people-- the CEO, the chief operating officer,” Herro said. “That left a bit of a void.”Herro, who welcomed the imminent arrival of new chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio as an opportunity to reset the organization, also said it would be “prudent” of the Swiss lender to pause its share buyback program. In a subsequent Bloomberg Radio interview, he even ruminated on the unlikely possibility of the investment banks of Credit Suisse and cross-town rival UBS Group AG joining forces.“Especially in light of what has happened in the last few weeks, one has to ask oneself whether there is something that can be done to add critical mass to these investment banks by putting them together,” he said.(Updates with details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.