Specialized Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2022

·3 min read
Major companies in the specialized warehousing and storage market include Nippon Express Co. Ltd. , Glencore International, Financière de l’Odet, ONEOK Inc. , Husky Energy Inc, Anadarko Petroleum Corp, Dominion Energy Inc.

New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Specialized Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250358/?utm_source=GNW
, Marubeni, Batu Kawan Berhad, and Transneft pao.

The global specialized warehousing and storage market is expected to grow from $83.27 billion in 2021 to $91.74 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The market is expected to grow to $129.44 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%.

The specialized warehousing and storage market consists of sales of specialized warehousing and storage services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that operate warehousing and storage facilities for particular categories of goods that need specialized treatment. The main examples are farm product bonded warehousing and storage, farm product private warehousing and storage, and grain elevators.

The main types in the specialized warehousing and storage market are automobile dead storage, bulk petroleum and chemical storage, document storage and warehousing, whiskey warehousing, and other specialized warehousing and storage.Automobile dead storage refers to the presence of an abandoned, wrecked, dismantled, inoperative, junk, or partially dismantled motor vehicle or parts thereof, on private or public property.

The market is also segmented by end-use into the retail industry, manufacturing industry, consumer goods industry, food & beverage industry, healthcare industry, and others.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the specialized warehousing and storage market in 2021.North America was the second largest region in the specialized warehousing and storage market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Many warehousing and storage companies are using big data analytics as a tool to plan and optimize warehouse operations.Big data analytics refers to the process of examining large sets of data to obtain useful information such as hidden patterns, market trends, unknown correlations, and customer preferences.

Big data analyses the location, capacity, and flexibility of warehouses to predict customer requirements.It helps in improving warehouse planning and replenishment and creating lean supply chains with sophisticated inventory systems.

This maximizes workflow, improves floor utilization, and increases operational efficiencies and ROI.

The countries covered in the specialized warehousing and storage market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.
