Specialty bakery market is set to grow by 2.45% Y-O-Y from 2021 to 2022: Growing demand for functional ingredients to drive growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Specialty bakery market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Aryzta AG, Conagra Brands Inc., Dawn Food Products Inc., Flowers Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Lantmännen ekonomisk förening, Raisio Plc, Rich Products Corp., and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd., Associated British Foods Plc., Britannia Industries Ltd., EUROPASTRY SA, Harry Brot GmbH, Hostess Brands Inc., among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Product (specialty bread, specialty cakes and pastries, specialty cookies, specialty crackers and pretzels, and other specialty bakery products) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
To understand more about the specialty bakery market, request a sample report
The specialty bakery market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.54 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4% according to Technavio.
Specialty bakery market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!
Global specialty bakery market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -
Aryzta AG - The company offers specialty bakeries such as pastries, croissants, artisan bread and rolls, and savory.
Conagra Brands Inc. - The company offers specialty bakeries through its brands Slim Jim, Gardein, Ducan Hines, Hunts, and Earth Balance.
Dawn Food Products Inc - The company offers specialty bakery such as donuts, dessert cakes, brownies, and muffins.
Global specialty bakery market – Market dynamics
Major drivers
Growing demand for functional ingredients
Increasing need for free-from food
Increased indulgence consumption
Key challenges
Less popular than other bakery products
Fluctuating raw material prices
Stringent government regulations
Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!
The specialty bakery market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why buy?
Add credibility to the strategy
Analyzes competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the report
What are the key data covered in this specialty bakery market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Specialty Bakery Market between 2022 and 2026
Precise estimation of the size of the Specialty Bakery Market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the Specialty Bakery Market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Specialty Bakery Market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related reports:
The bakery premixes market size is estimated to grow by USD 104.18 million with a CAGR of 5.07% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The market is segmented by application (bread products and bakery products), type (complete mix, dough-base mix, and dough concentrate), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
The bakery products market size in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 41.49 million with a CAGR of 3.28% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by product (bread and rolls, cakes and pastries, cookies, and others) and type (fresh bakery products and frozen bakery products).
Specialty Bakery Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 10.54 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
2.45
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key countries
US, Italy, UK, Germany, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Aryzta AG, Conagra Brands Inc., Dawn Food Products Inc., Flowers Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Lantmännen ekonomisk förening, Raisio Plc, Rich Products Corp., and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Specialty bread - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Specialty cakes and pastries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Specialty cookies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Specialty crackers and pretzels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Other specialty bakery products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Aryzta AG
10.4 Associated British Foods plc
10.5 Britannia Industries Ltd.
10.6 Conagra Brands Inc.
10.7 Dawn Food Products Inc.
10.8 EUROPASTRY SA
10.9 Flowers Foods Inc.
10.10 Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV
10.11 Harry Brot GmbH
10.12 Hostess Brands Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/specialty-bakery-market-is-set-to-grow-by-2-45-y-o-y-from-2021-to-2022-growing-demand-for-functional-ingredients-to-drive-growth---technavio-301702939.html
SOURCE Technavio