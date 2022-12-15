U.S. markets open in 6 hours 47 minutes

Specialty bakery market is set to grow by 2.45% Y-O-Y from 2021 to 2022: Growing demand for functional ingredients to drive growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Specialty Bakery Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Specialty Bakery Market

Specialty bakery market insights -

  • Vendors: 15+, Including Aryzta AG, Conagra Brands Inc., Dawn Food Products Inc., Flowers Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Lantmännen ekonomisk förening, Raisio Plc, Rich Products Corp., and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd., Associated British Foods Plc., Britannia Industries Ltd., EUROPASTRY SA, Harry Brot GmbH, Hostess Brands Inc., among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: Product (specialty bread, specialty cakes and pastries, specialty cookies, specialty crackers and pretzels, and other specialty bakery products) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

To understand more about the specialty bakery market, request a sample report

The specialty bakery market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.54 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4% according to Technavio.

Specialty bakery market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

  • For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global specialty bakery market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

  • Aryzta AG - The company offers specialty bakeries such as pastries, croissants, artisan bread and rolls, and savory.

  • Conagra Brands Inc. - The company offers specialty bakeries through its brands Slim Jim, Gardein, Ducan Hines, Hunts, and Earth Balance.

  • Dawn Food Products Inc - The company offers specialty bakery such as donuts, dessert cakes, brownies, and muffins.

Global specialty bakery market – Market dynamics

Major drivers 

  • Growing demand for functional ingredients

  • Increasing need for free-from food

  • Increased indulgence consumption

Key challenges 

  • Less popular than other bakery products

  • Fluctuating raw material prices

  • Stringent government regulations

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The specialty bakery market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to the strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the report

What are the key data covered in this specialty bakery market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Specialty Bakery Market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the Specialty Bakery Market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the Specialty Bakery Market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Specialty Bakery Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related reports: 

The bakery premixes market size is estimated to grow by USD 104.18 million with a CAGR of  5.07% during the forecast period 2022 to 2027. The market is segmented by application (bread products and bakery products), type (complete mix, dough-base mix, and dough concentrate), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The bakery products market size in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 41.49 million with a CAGR of 3.28% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by product (bread and rolls, cakes and pastries, cookies, and others) and type (fresh bakery products and frozen bakery products).

Specialty Bakery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 10.54 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key countries

US, Italy, UK, Germany, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Aryzta AG, Conagra Brands Inc., Dawn Food Products Inc., Flowers Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Lantmännen ekonomisk förening, Raisio Plc, Rich Products Corp., and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Specialty bread - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Specialty cakes and pastries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Specialty cookies - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Specialty crackers and pretzels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Other specialty bakery products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aryzta AG

  • 10.4 Associated British Foods plc

  • 10.5 Britannia Industries Ltd.

  • 10.6 Conagra Brands Inc.

  • 10.7 Dawn Food Products Inc.

  • 10.8 EUROPASTRY SA

  • 10.9 Flowers Foods Inc.

  • 10.10 Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

  • 10.11 Harry Brot GmbH

  • 10.12 Hostess Brands Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Specialty Bakery Market
Global Specialty Bakery Market
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/specialty-bakery-market-is-set-to-grow-by-2-45-y-o-y-from-2021-to-2022-growing-demand-for-functional-ingredients-to-drive-growth---technavio-301702939.html

SOURCE Technavio

