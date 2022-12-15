Specialty bakery market is set to grow by 2.45% Y-O-Y from 2021 to 2022: Growing demand for functional ingredients to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Specialty bakery market insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Aryzta AG, Conagra Brands Inc., Dawn Food Products Inc., Flowers Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Lantmännen ekonomisk förening, Raisio Plc, Rich Products Corp., and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd., Associated British Foods Plc., Britannia Industries Ltd., EUROPASTRY SA, Harry Brot GmbH, Hostess Brands Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Product (specialty bread, specialty cakes and pastries, specialty cookies, specialty crackers and pretzels, and other specialty bakery products) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The specialty bakery market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.54 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4% according to Technavio.

Specialty bakery market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global specialty bakery market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including -

Aryzta AG - The company offers specialty bakeries such as pastries, croissants, artisan bread and rolls, and savory.

Conagra Brands Inc. - The company offers specialty bakeries through its brands Slim Jim, Gardein, Ducan Hines, Hunts, and Earth Balance.

Dawn Food Products Inc - The company offers specialty bakery such as donuts, dessert cakes, brownies, and muffins.

Story continues

Global specialty bakery market – Market dynamics

Major drivers

Growing demand for functional ingredients

Increasing need for free-from food

Increased indulgence consumption

Key challenges

Less popular than other bakery products

Fluctuating raw material prices

Stringent government regulations

The specialty bakery market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this specialty bakery market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Specialty Bakery Market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the Specialty Bakery Market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Specialty Bakery Market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Specialty Bakery Market vendors

Specialty Bakery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Italy, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aryzta AG, Conagra Brands Inc., Dawn Food Products Inc., Flowers Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Lantmännen ekonomisk förening, Raisio Plc, Rich Products Corp., and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

