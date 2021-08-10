U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,424.00
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,966.00
    -32.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,139.00
    +13.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.30
    -2.40 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.28
    +0.80 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.80
    +4.30 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.16 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1721
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.72
    +0.57 (+3.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3857
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5360
    +0.2310 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,905.86
    +839.50 (+1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,125.35
    +66.02 (+6.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,117.91
    -14.39 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Specialty Breathable Membranes Market worth $1,145 Million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Specialty Breathable Membranes Market by Type (Polyurethane, PTFE, Thermoplastic Polyester, Thermoplastic Elastomers, Polyesther Block Amide, Copolyamide), Application (Healthcare/Medical, Textile), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Breathable Membrane Market size is estimated to be USD 849 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,145 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2%.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=59388001

Browse in-depth TOC on "Specialty Breathable Membranes Market"

282 –Tables
46 – Figures
274 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/specialty-breathable-membranes-market-59388001.html

Factors such as increasing penetration of hygiene, and healthy growth of healthcare, and medical industry across the globe support for the market growth. Moreover, the significant growth of the textile, and building & construction industry in developing countries are driving the breathable membranes market.

Polyurethane-based breathable membranes accounted for the largest share in 2020

The polyurethane-based breathable membrane is the dominant segment in the overall specialty breathable membrane market. The major application of polyurethane breathable membrane is in hygiene products such as baby diapers, and medical and healthcare products. These are made using a new coating technique that allows for the development of a consistent microstructure. This guarantees that the waterproofness level remains consistent even after numerous washing. They breathe by absorbing and dispersing sweat via water vapour molecules diffusing over the solid structure.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=59388001

Healthcare/medical application accounted for the largest share in 2020

Increasing use of hygiene products in emerging countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries (including Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam) is driving the breathable membranes market. Rise in awareness and growing per capita GDP are expected to drive the breathable membranes market in these countries. An increase in the old age population is expected to drive the breathable membranes market in the adult incontinence sector in developed countries such as Japan, the US, Canada, Germany, and Italy. Moreover, due to COVID-19 pandemic, massive increase in the production of the facemask, surgical drapes, surgical gown, PPE kits and other goods supports for the growth of the specialty breathable membranes market.

APAC led the specialty breathable membranes market in terms of value in 2020.

APAC accounted for the largest market share of market, in terms of value, in 2020. Increasing penetration of premium hygiene and medical & healthcare products in China, India, and Indonesia, along with the increase in per capita GDP, is expected to drive the breathable membranes market in the region. Moreover, growing production of the footwear, sportswear and athleisure in the region supports for the growth of market.

The leading players in the breathable membranes market are the

The demand for breathable membranes is mainly catered to by global players manufacturing these membranes for various end-use industries. Some of the leading companies involved in the manufacturing of breathable membrane Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Toray Industries (Japan), Berry Global Group (US), RKW Group (Germany), and Covestro (France) cater to the demand for breathable membranes globally.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=59388001

Related Reports:

Non-Woven - Industrial Membrane Market by Module Type (Spiral Wound, Hollow Fiber, Tubular, Plate & Frame), Application (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Food & Beverage, Chemical, Industrial Gas), and Region
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/nonwoven-fabric-market-in-industrial-membrane-257165275.html

Gas Separation Membranes Market by Material type (Polyimide & Polyaramide, Polysulfone, and Cellulose Acetate), Application (Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment, Carbon Dioxide Removal, and Hydrogen Recovery), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/gas-separation-membrane-market-50564392.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/specialty-breathable-membranes-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/specialty-breathable-membranes.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/specialty-breathable-membranes-market-worth-1-145-million-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301351802.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%

    The markets are getting buffeted by a combination of headwinds and tailwinds that make for confused navigation. Corporate second quarter earnings have given a boost, as 85% of the S&P-listed firms that have reported so far have also beaten the forecasts. In another piece of positive news, the July jobs report came in well ahead of expectations, with the best performance in a year. On the negative side, the Delta variant of the corona virus has renewed fears of pandemic lockdowns, while employers

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Monday, after a Wall Street analyst shared an upbeat outlook for the company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. As of 1 p.m. EDT today, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 3% from Friday's closing price. In a new note released on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said that he expects NIO's second-quarter results to come in above Wall Street's consensus estimate.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 10th, 2021

    Following Monday’s rally, steering clear of the day’s pivot levels would deliver further upside for the majors on the day.

  • 12 Best Blue-Chip Stocks Right Now

    In this article, we will look at the 12 best blue-chip stocks right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the blue-chip stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Blue-Chip Stocks Right Now. Blue-chip companies usually have big market caps, strong balance sheets, and solid history. Some examples of the blue-chip stocks are […]

  • Here's Why Coinbase Global, Canaan, and Ebang International Were Up Big Today

    Rising prices for leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum's Ether, are prompting big gains for crypto-related stocks in today's trading. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), and Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) are among the players in the space posting significant gains in the session. Ether's token price has risen 30% over the last month, while Bitcoin's price per token has climbed roughly 29% across the stretch.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    In last week's article on three stocks to avoid, I predicted that AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC), Eventbrite (NYSE: EB), and GameStop (NYSE: GME) would have a rough few days. AMC tumbled 12% for the week. It reports earnings after Monday's market close, but I'm not singling it out as a stock to avoid this week.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • China Tech Stocks Rise as Analysts Turn Positive After Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese internet stocks rallied in Hong Kong on Tuesday after some brokers started to turn optimistic on the sector and said investors were making an attempt to find a bottom in prices after the recent selloff.The Hang Seng Tech Index rose 2.5%, the most in nearly two weeks, to snap a three-day losing streak. The sector bellwether Tencent Holdings Ltd. jumped 5.3% while food delivery giant Meituan rallied 8.4%, adding to Monday’s 3.1% gain following reports Chinese authorities may

  • Velodyne Stock Could More Than Triple From Here, Says Oppenheimer

    Wall Street analysts often tell investors to shut out near-term noise and focus on a stock’s long-term prospects instead. It’s a piece of advice reiterated by Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch following Velodyne Lidar’s (VLDR) latest quarterly results. “While VLDR's 2Q21 results were below expectations,” the 5-star analyst said, “We believe the company continues to progress on setting the foundation of long-term growth and technology leadership.” Revenue in the quarter hit $13.6 million, not only down b

  • Curaleaf Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

    Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today reported its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy After Shares Notch Another Record High?

    Is Moderna stock a buy after hitting notching new record highs after inking new supply deals for its Covid vaccine?

  • Pfizer Expects $33.5 Billion In Full-Year Covid Vaccine Sales — Is PFE Stock A Buy?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the company expects $33.5 billion in full-year sales of its Covid vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • 3 Stocks That Will Shape the Future of Technology

    The pace of technological change will only accelerate. Here are three stocks to help you take advantage.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.