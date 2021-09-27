Specialty Building Products to Acquire Reeb Millwork Corporation

Strategic Combination with High-Performing Reeb is the First Move in Specialty Building Products' Planned Expansion into Growing Door Category

Reeb to Maintain Existing Brand Name, Geographic Locations and Management Team

DULUTH, Ga. and BETHLEHEM, Pa., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Building Products, LLC ("SBP"), a leading distributor of specialty building products in North America, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Reeb Millwork Corporation ("Reeb"), a market-leading fabricator and supplier of interior and exterior doors. Following the completion of the acquisition, Reeb will maintain its existing brand name, geographic locations and management team, led by Chief Executive Officer Scott Kerr, as part of SBP. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more than two decades, Reeb has built and advanced its position as the largest door fabricator in the Eastern United States, offering a comprehensive portfolio of premium door and general millwork products. Going forward, SBP and Reeb will work to expand with door products and ultimately serve the category in SBP's entire footprint. Reeb represents SBP's entry into the growing Door Category and is consistent with SBP's strategy to grow by investing in and making acquisitions of high-performing and complementary businesses that enable geographic and market segment expansion.

"We are thrilled to welcome Reeb to the SBP family," said Jeff McLendon, President and CEO of SBP. "Scott and his entire team share our customer-centric culture and passion for reducing complexity and delivering the value-added products our dealers and their customers need and require. Our expansion into the Door Category underscores our longstanding commitment to bring the best brands and highest value specialty building products to our dealers serving the repair and remodel and new construction marketplaces. Reeb has an outstanding reputation across the industry, and we are excited to enter this new category alongside such a talented and hard-working team."

Scott Kerr, CEO of Reeb, added: "We conducted a thorough process and are confident that joining SBP is the optimal way forward for our business, employees, customers, suppliers and local communities. SBP is a highly respected company that has the long-term mindset, expertise and resources we need to support Reeb's continuing journey to becoming the leading door supplier in the industry. In SBP, we have found the right home. Reeb President, Dan Schaffer, the founding family, my colleagues and I are excited to enter this next phase of growth with the SBP team."

The acquisition is expected to close before the end of October 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Specialty Building Products

Specialty Building Products is a critical link in the value chain between manufacturers and customers of specialty building products. Our operating brands – U.S. LUMBER, Alexandria Moulding, Midwest Lumber and Mid-State Lumber – provide sales, marketing and logistic solutions that bring a wide range of high value, SKU-intensive, and logistically complicated specialty building products to dealers serving the repair and remodel ("R&R") and new construction marketplaces. Our brands' best-in-class operations are managed under a centralized strategy and informed by big data and analytics, serving the most respected manufacturers of the best and most innovative brands in the building products industry and local, regional, and national building material dealers, national one step distributors, national retail chains, and industrial and OEM manufacturers. More information can be found at www.specialtybuildingproducts.com.

About Reeb Millwork Corporation

Headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Reeb is a market-leading, value-added fabricator and supplier of interior and exterior doors, providing highly customized products to a diversified customer base. For more than two decades, Reeb has maintained its position as the largest door fabricator in the Eastern United States, operating six facilities across five locations and serving customers in more than 20 states. Reeb offers a comprehensive portfolio of premium door and general millwork products and utilizes a sophisticated online configuration system to offer customers a wide range of customization options. Reeb Finish represents the most sophisticated solution in the industry for prefinished Interior and Exterior Doors. For more information, please visit www.reeb.com.

