Specialty Carbon Black Market Is Growing Steadily With A 4.5% CAGR Globally In The Coming Years. How Big Is It? - Report Available on Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights
·6 min read
Douglas Insights
Douglas Insights

Some of the key global players in the specialty carbon black market include Imerys S.A., Asahi Carbon Co. Ltd., Continental Carbon, Pyrolex AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Black Bear Carbon B.V., Orion Engineered Carbons GmbH, Birla Carbon, Asbury Carbons, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd., Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Lion Specialty Chemicals Co. Ltd., Denka Company Limited, and Asbury Carbons.

Douglas Insights, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its latest expansion, Douglas Insights has evaluated various parts of the global specialty carbon black market and recognized the changes in market trends due to an increase in demand from the electronics industry and widespread adoption in the rubber industry. Adding specialty carbon black market research reports to its comparison engine will provide analysts, market researchers, businesses, and industry experts, with the information they need to correctly spot market trends, limitations, growth drivers, opportunities, barriers, and predictions.

Douglas Insights is the world's first comparison engine for market research reports. It is a digital tool that offers access to the widest range of private and public market reports, which lets researchers compare and assess a variety of reports by Price, Date of Release, Table of Contents, and Publisher Rating.

Market Overview

The global specialty carbon black market is expected to grow at a healthy rate in the coming years, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The global rise in adoption of specialty carbon black in the rubber industry and increasing demand in the electronic industry are the main factors driving the growth of the specialty carbon black market. Other industries and applications, such as the addition in plastics, paint, coatings, inks, and toners, are also expected to drive growth.

Browse to access an In-depth research report on Global Specialty Carbon Black Market with detailed charts and figures: https://douglasinsights.com/specialty-carbon-black-market

Current trends indicate that the granule segment will continue to be the largest segment in this market, followed by powder, which is the second and only other form of specialty carbon black. However, since granules can be easily turned into powder, the former is more preferred by buyers. The specialty carbon black granules segment is expected to grow larger due to the cost-effectiveness, wide range of applications, and ease of handling of granules over powder.

Modern lithium-ion batteries use small amounts of specialty carbon black in the cathode as a conductive additive. It provides improved rate capability, battery capacity, and battery life. Specialty carbon black can also have a significant improvement on the efficiency of better production. Therefore, the global rise in demand for lithium-ion batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles is driving the growth of the specialty carbon black market.

Similarly, specialized carbon black is capable of increasing volume, strengthening vulcanization, and enhancing the physical properties of rubber. It is typically used as a filler in rubber tires and as a reinforcement in other rubber products. Carbon black has a wide range of applications in the rubber industry because various types and grades of carbon black can be used for desired applications. It can offer many solutions like converting UV light to heat, weather resistance, abrasion resistance, etc. Such innovative benefits have given rise to the adoption of speciality carbon black in the rubber industry, which is expected to further grow the market during the forecast period.

However, the largest application of specialty carbon black is in plastics (wires, cables, and other conductive applications), which is expected to dominate the application share during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific dominates this market by a large lead and will continue to do so in the coming years. Key market players can expect great growth opportunities within the Asia Pacific due to an increase in demand for specialty carbon black products. There are also opportunities for players in acquisitions and mergers for the consolidation of the global market.

However, the availability of substitutes and stringent government regulations to curb the environmental impact of plastics and carbon are the main restraints to the growth of this market. Some of the key global players in the specialty carbon black market include Cabot Corporation, Black Bear Carbon B.V., Orion Engineered Carbons GmbH, Birla Carbon, Asbury Carbons, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd., Imerys S.A., Asahi Carbon Co. Ltd., Continental Carbon, Pyrolex AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Lion Specialty Chemicals Co. Ltd., Denka Company Limited, and Asbury Carbons.

Set a budget for a custom project and see offers from publishers all over the world: https://douglasinsights.com/projects

The countries Covered in the report are as below:

  • North America - United States, Canada, and Mexico

  • Europe - United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

  • Latin America - Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

Segmentation of Global Specialty Carbon Black Market-

By Grade:

  • Conductive Carbon Black

  • Fiber Carbon Black

  • Food Contact Carbon Black

  • Other Carbon Black

By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Rest of the World

Major market players included in this report are:

  • Omsk Carbon Group

  • Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

  • Atlas Organics Private Limited

  • Continental Carbon Company

  • Birla Carbon

  • Cabot Corporation

  • International China Oak Investment Holdings Co., Ltd.

  • Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

  • Philips Carbon Black Limited

  • Orion Engineered Carbons GmbH

Key questions answered in this report

  • COVID 19 impact analysis on global Specialty Carbon Black industry.

  • What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Specialty Carbon Black market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

  • What is driving Specialty Carbon Black market?

  • What are the key challenges to market growth?

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Specialty Carbon Black market?

  • Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

  • What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

  • Statistics on Specialty Carbon Black and spending worldwide

  • Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Specialty Carbon Black across industries

  • Notable developments going on in the industry

  • Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

  • Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Access the complete report-https://douglasinsights.com/specialty-carbon-black-market

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us

Follow Douglas Insights for More Industry Updates- @ LinkedIn Twitter

About Douglas Insights-

Douglas Insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by Table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.

Related Reports:

Carbon Monoxide Market - https://douglasinsights.com/carbon-monoxide-market
Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Carbonate Market - https://douglasinsights.com/pharmaceutical-grade-sodium-carbonate-market
Carbon Block Filter Market - https://douglasinsights.com/carbon-block-filter-market
Carbonyl Iron Powder Market - https://douglasinsights.com/carbonyl-iron-powder-market
Activated Carbon Market - https://douglasinsights.com/activated-carbon-market
Dearomatized Hydrocarbon Solvent Market - https://douglasinsights.com/dearomatised-hydrocarbon-solvent-market

CONTACT: Office- Bridge House, W Baldwin Rd, Isle of Man IM4 5HA, Isle of Man Email- isabella@douglasinsights.com Telephone - +44 7624 248772 Web- douglasinsights.com/


