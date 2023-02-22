U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,996.52
    -0.82 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,153.80
    +24.21 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,500.22
    +7.92 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,896.54
    +8.32 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.36
    -2.00 (-2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.00
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    -0.27 (-1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0632
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9040
    -0.0510 (-1.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2066
    -0.0041 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7090
    -0.2090 (-0.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,755.44
    -639.34 (-2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.54
    -9.08 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,929.11
    -48.64 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

Specialty Carbon Black Market is Riding On the Wave of Growth and Expected to Reach 6.23 billion to 2031 | InsightAce Analytic Study

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. LTd.
·6 min read
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. LTd.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. LTd.

Key Players Covered are Orion Engineered Carbons, Cabot Corporatio, Birla Carbon, PCBL Limited, Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd., Continental Carbon, Imerys S.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd., OMSK Carbon Group, Lion Specialty Chemicals Co.,

Pune, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Plastics, Battery Electrodes, Paints And Coatings, Inks And Toners And Others), Form (Granules And Powder), Grade (Fiber Carbon Black, Conductive Carbon Black, Food Carbon Black And Others) And Function (Color, UV Protection, Conductive And Others)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The global specialty carbon black market is estimated to reach over USD 6.23 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period.

The refined form of carbon derived from burned hydrocarbons is specialty carbon black. Exceptional qualities like thermal stability, high opacity, resistance to acids, alkalis, and black organic dyes are the primary factors driving the growth of the specialty carbon black market. The product's expanding use in agricultural mulch film, trash sacks, stretch wraps, and industrial bags will also support market expansion.


Get Free Report Sample @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1526


The global market for specialty carbon black is driven by increased demand for the material because of its outstanding abrasion resistance, high readability, and high stiffness. Specialized carbon black is a conductivity and color compound used in industrial and automobile coatings. A significant amount of harmful GHGs is released while producing carbon black, which harms the environment and human health.

Companies are investing in R&D activities to develop their manufacturing methods in order to increase the quality of their products and reduce greenhouse emissions to within the permissible limit. Furthermore, as the complete fuel combustion used to make carbon black harms both human health and the environment, it is subject to strict regulations from these organizations.

List of Prominent Players in the Specialty Carbon Black Market:
•    Orion Engineered Carbons
•    Cabot Corporation
•    Birla Carbon
•    PCBL Limited
•    Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd.
•    Continental Carbon
•    Imerys S.A.
•    Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
•    Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
•    OMSK Carbon Group
•    Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd.
•    Denka Company Limited
•    Geotech International B.V.
•    Klean Industries Inc.
•    Black Bear Carbon B.V.
•    Beilum Carbon Chemical Limited
•    Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
•    Hangzhou Dimacolor Co., Ltd.
•    Henan Xinxu Chemical Co., Ltd.


Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1526


Market Dynamics:

Drivers-
Specialty carbon black has a low ash concentration (less than 1%), a critical characteristic. Generating specialist carbon black, particularly for storage batteries and rubber carbon black in thermoplastics, is the main emphasis of several businesses. Major firms are spending money on R&D initiatives, business partnerships, and production capacity development to improve their market position. Due to the material's exceptional abrasion resistance, high readability, and high rigidity, the desire for it is rising, driving the global market for specialized carbon black. A resistivity and color substance called specialized carbon black is utilized in industrial and automotive coatings.

Challenges:
The demand for carbon black is declining as more dangerous gases, including carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and sulfur dioxide, are released. Inhaling these gases can result in various harmful health problems, including nausea, headaches, dizziness, and tightness in the chest. Therefore, governments in a wide range of nations have set several strict laws and restrictions. The International Agency expressed concerns about the product's potential health risks for people for Research on Cancer. IARC has classified carbon black as a Group 2B material, which is highly carcinogenic and potentially harmful to human health. Reduced product acceptance is being brought on by the restraints above, which are also expected to impede market expansion.

Regional Trends:
The North America specialty carbon black market is expected to register a significant market share in revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR soon due to the expanding polymer and packaged food industries. Demand for coatings and adhesives manufactured plastics, and cables and cables are projected to be sparked by the U.S. economy's recovery and rising automobile and commercial building activity. Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial share of the market. Increased plastic usage in vital end-use sectors like construction, automotive, carbon fibers, and packaging is responsible for this region's rise. Increased polymer manufacturing is predicted to continue to be a significant contributor to the regional market expansion during the forecast period in China, India, and Southeast Asian nations.


Get Customized Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1526


Recent Developments:

  • In August 2022.-To accelerate enterprise visibility through an integrated approach to manage industrial A.I. applications, further reduce complexity, and lower total cost of ownership, Birla Carbon, a top sustainable manufacturer and supplier of black carbon additives, expanded its deployment of Aspen Technology's AIoT solutions across nine sites globally the industry leader in industrial software is Aspen Technology.

  • In May 2022, Birla Carbon announced plans to increase global capacity by 200 kilotons per annum (ktpa) to meet the growing demand for carbon black. The new facility is anticipated to increase specialized carbon black and rubber carbon black capacity in important markets.

  • In May 2022, Orion Engineered Carbons announced that their gas black expansion in Germany at its facilities in Dortmund and Cologne will be finished by the beginning of 2023. The company's aim to further solidify its position in the premium specialized sector includes expanding into Germany.

Specialty Carbon Black Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Specifications

Market Size Value in 2022

USD 3.72 billion

Revenue Forecast in 2031

USD 6.23 billion

Growth Rate CAGR

CAGR of 6.11% from 2023 to 2031

Quantitative Units

Representation of revenue in US$ Million, Volume in Kiloton and CAGR from 2023 to 2031

Historic Year

2019 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023-2031

Report coverage

The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends

Segments covered

Application, Form, Grade And Function

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Country scope

U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico ;The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia

Customization scope

Free customization report with the procurement of the report, Modifications to the regional and segment scope. Particular Geographic competitive landscape.


Buy this Premium Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/buy-report/1526


Segmentation of Specialty Carbon Black Market-

By Application

  • Plastics

  • Battery Electrodes

  • Paints and Coatings

  • Inks and Toners

  • Others

By Form

  • Granular

  • Powder

By Grade

  • Fiber Carbon Black

  • Conductive Carbon Black

  • Food Carbon Black

  • Others

By Function

  • Color

  • UV Protection

  • Conductive

  • Others

By Region-

North America-

  • The US

  • Canada

  • Mexico

Europe-

  • Germany

  • The UK

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Southeast Asia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Rest of Latin America

 Middle East & Africa-

  • GCC Countries

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Middle East and Africa

About Us:

InsighAce Analytic is a specializing in market research and consulting services that helps in building business strategies. Our mission is to provide high quality insights with using data analytics techniques and visualization tools that drives the disruption and innovation in market research industry. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with in-depth analysis and key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Follow Us @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/insightace-analytic-pvt-ltd/

Subscribe Our Exclusive Newsletters @ https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/latest-market-research-reports-6929319878155739136/

CONTACT: Contact Us: InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. Tel.: +1 551 226 6109 Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com


Recommended Stories

  • US-Made Rare Earths to Skip China In Supply Deal With Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s only rare-earths producer has agreed a deal to ship output from its new processing plant to Japan, part of a broader move by the US and allies to reduce China’s role in their critical supply chains.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four

  • FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam talks employee reductions, labor insights platform during Citi conference

    At the Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference, FedEx president and CEO Raj Subramaniam noted that the company had reduced its U.S. headcount by about 12,000 positions since June 2022.

  • Rio Battles High-Bidding Carmakers in Hunt for Lithium Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group, one of the world’s most profitable companies, faces a tough battle to grow its lithium business, with some of the biggest carmakers prepared to pay a price it won’t match.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military Failing

  • Natural Gas Drops to Pandemic-Era Low as US Supply Glut Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas futures have fallen to levels not seen since pandemic-era lockdowns more than two years ago that strangled the economic activity underpinning energy demand. Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest

  • Ericsson Sees Slowdown In 5G Orders, Slashes 1.4K Jobs

    Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) eyed downsizing by 1,400 jobs in Sweden as it battled softness in demand for its 5G gear in markets like the U.S. The downsizing reflected its plans to reduce costs by 9 billion Swedish kronor (equivalent to $861 million) by the end of 2023 through streamlining processes, closing facilities, and using fewer consultants, the Wall Street Journal reports. Ericsson completed negotiations with Swedish labor unions and plans to make job cuts through a voluntary program. Manager

  • Lithium Stocks Crashed. Now We Know Why. What It Means for Tesla, EV Battery Stocks.

    The largest electric-vehicle battery maker in the world, CATL, will offer a unique pricing structure for its product. The deal spooked lithium investors.

  • Tesla may get into the lithium-mining business, and these stocks are cratering

    Tesla Inc. reportedly is on the prowl for its own lithium-mining company, and losses are pilling up for the stocks of lithium producers.

  • Tesla Is Dusting Off a Strategy From Henry Ford to Navigate an Uncertain Market

    Tesla's deal to secure another battery material is just another in a long list of examples. The auto industry is vertically integrating again.

  • Gas Prices Poised to Rise Again as Sanctions on Russia Take Effect

    A shortage of a petroleum product exported by Russia could reduce the capacity of the U.S. and its allies to make gasoline.

  • Lithium's Plunge Is Pitting Cathie Wood Against Sector Veterans

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium’s recent price collapse and the prospect that supply from new mines could accelerate the slump are stoking fierce debate in the electric-car battery industry.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in UkraineWorld’s Largest Four-Day

  • CSX scraps plans for new rail yard in North Carolina

    The move comes as a blow not only to Lee County, but the southern edge of the Triangle, which has experienced tremendous growth in the last few years.

  • Top brands pull out of Russia, but their goods remain easy to find

    Trucks carrying Coca Cola roll across the border into Russia, tourists return from abroad laden with Zara's latest designs, and local online marketplaces snap up IKEA's furniture stocks. Despite European, North American and Japanese companies exiting Russia over its actions in Ukraine, the impact on Russian consumers is minimal, although delivery times can be longer and some goods more expensive. Brands' continued availability shows the challenge companies face in controlling supply chains when exiting a market.

  • 5G, Fiber Likely to Help 3 Wireless Stocks Tide Over the Storm

    The accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Wireless National industry thrive despite chip shortages and raw material price volatility. TMUS, T and CMBM are well poised to make the most of the current scenario.

  • 4 Restaurant Stocks to Buy on Continued Jump in Sales

    Soaring restaurant sales are likely to help stocks like Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO), Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY), Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) and Brinker International, Inc. (EAT).

  • Equitrans: 'Court remains hurdle to finishing Mountain Valley Pipeline'

    Equitrans Midstream Corp. said Tuesday that the company was positioned to complete the long-delayed Mountain Valley Pipeline in 2023 but that challenges of its permits in a federal appeals court will be the "ultimate hurdle.” The Canonsburg-based Equitrans (NYSE: ETRN) issued financial guidance for 2023 for two scenarios, one with MVP going into service in the second half of 2023 and the other without MVP, although without an outlook for net income in the latter. A slide on Equitrans’ presentation published Tuesday also said there was a “potential in-service for the second half of 2023” for MVP, although in previous quarterly conference calls the company had said it would be in service in 2023.

  • Nio to build factory in China for budget EVs - sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc plans to build a factory to produce budget EVs under a new brand for export to Europe from as early as next year, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The plan to broaden the company's lineup and expand overseas sales comes as EV sales sharply weaken in China, the world's largest auto market, following an end in state subsidies for EV purchases. Nio has been planning to launch more affordable EV products under new brand names after 2024 as part of projects codenamed "Firefly" and "Alps", according to the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

  • Wells Fargo Discloses Probes as Scrutiny of Messaging Apps’ Use Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. said that US regulators are investigating its retention of employee communications over unapproved messaging apps, the latest bank to get caught up in an industrywide sweep that’s already yielded over $2 billion in fines. Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s L

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Walmart CEO on food inflation: Some is 'stubborn, mid-double digit'

    Executives at Walmart on Tuesday provided their observations on food inflation the company has been seeing as they discussed the retail giant's fourth-quarter earnings.

  • Chemical maker INEOS makes U.S. shale bet with $1.4 billion Chesapeake deal

    The deal would give INEOS, run by billionaire businessman Jim Ratcliffe, access to the natural gas that is key to its core business at a time of significant disruption in global gas markets caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "Over the last two decades, U.S. onshore oil and gas production has provided security of supply for the global market and competitive advantage for U.S. industry," Brian Gilvary, chairman of INEOS Energy, said in a statement. The transaction, involving an area of around 172,000 net acres with average net daily production of about 36,000 barrels of oil equivalent, will also grant Chesapeake Energy a complete exit from the Eagle Ford shale basin.