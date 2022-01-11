U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

Specialty Cleaners in U.S Market Is Expected To Reach $408.9 Million By 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Specialty Cleaners in U.S Market Is Expected To Reach $408.9 Million By 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. specialty cleaners market generated $229.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $408.9 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in the number of households in the U.S., high market penetration of specialty cleaners, and rapid emergence of modern retail drive the growth of the US Specialty Cleaners market. However, specialty cleaners are harmful for the environment, which in turn, restrain the growth to some extent. On the other hand, rise in sales through online retails presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the U.s. Specialty Cleaners Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/15026?reqfor=covid

COVID-19 scenario:

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the growth of the US Specialty Cleaners market.

  • The pandemic led to the implementation of global lockdown, which resulted in hampered manufacturing facilities, especially during the initial phase. It disrupted the supply chain and caused shortage of labor too.

  • On the other hand, the pandemic has made people more conscious regarding sanitization and regular cleaning to prevent the disease. This has given way to an increased demand for specialty cleaning products in the U.S. market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the US Specialty Cleaners market based on product type, and distribution channel.

Based on producttype, the specialty floor products segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the specialty furniture products segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample Copy of Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15026

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the online channelssegment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Leading players of the US Specialty Cleaners market analyzed in the research include Life Products, LLC., ZEP, Inc., Weiman Products, LLC., BDSTONEWORKS, Procter & Gamble, SC Johnson & Son, Grove Collaborative, Inc., Unilever, The Clorox Company, and Reckitt Benckiser Group.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15026

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


