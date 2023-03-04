Specialty coffee shops market size to grow by USD 39.17 billion between 2022 and 2027; Driven by increasing consumption of coffee - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global specialty coffee shops market size is estimated to grow by USD 39.17 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.43% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing consumption of coffee, the growing number of specialty coffee shops globally, and the rapid urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Specialty Coffee Shops Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 39.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, the UK, Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Barista Coffee Co. Ltd., BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE Inc., Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd., Caffe Nero Group Ltd., Caribou Coffee Operating Co. Inc., Coffee Beanery, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Costa Ltd., Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd., Ediya Co. Ltd., Gloria Jeans Coffees International Pty Ltd., Grupo Herdez SAB de CV, Inspire Brands Inc., Keurig Green Mountain Inc., La Colombe Torrefaction Inc., Luckin Coffee Inc., McDonald Corp., MTY Food Group Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc., and Starbucks Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Global Specialty Coffee Shops Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (independent coffee shops and chain coffee shops), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the independent coffee shops segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of gourmet coffee shops among the urban population is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global specialty coffee shops market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global specialty coffee shops market.

North America will account for 32% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the hectic lifestyle of the working population and students and the rise in online food ordering are driving the growth of the specialty coffee shops market in North America.

Get a glance at the market contribution of various segments, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a sample report

Global Specialty Coffee Shops Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the increasing demand for coffee. The global demand for coffee has been continuously increasing in recent years. Coffee is the second most traded commodity in the world, after oil. There is an increase in the demand for instant coffee among consumers worldwide. According to estimates, an average consumer in the US consumes 363 cups of coffee per year. In the UK, an average consumer consumes around 250 cups of coffee every year. The consumption of coffee is also increasing in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil. As a result, the growth of the global specialty coffee shop market is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing popularity of coffee among Millennials is the key trend in the market. The Millennial population tends to spend more on premium beverage products. This population group is also keen on experimenting with new drink types, brands, and flavors. To cater to the preferences of the Millennial population, vendors are introducing a wide range of beverage products. In addition, the rising disposable incomes in Asian, Eastern European, and Latin American economies and the growing coffee shop culture are creating significant growth opportunities for vendors.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The fluctuating prices of coffee beans will challenge the growth of the market. Factors such as the disparity in demand and supply of coffee beans, decreased production of coffee beans, unfavorable weather conditions, and rising labor costs are leading to fluctuations in coffee bean prices. Besides, the increasing competition in the market is forcing many vendors to operate on low-profit margins. These factors are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Find some insights for market dynamics from a sample report.

What are the key data covered in this specialty coffee shops market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the specialty coffee shops market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the specialty coffee shops market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the specialty coffee shops market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of specialty coffee shops market vendors

