Specialty coffee shops market size to grow by USD 39.17 billion From 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, & Market Dynamics - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global specialty coffee shops market as a part of the hotels, restaurants, and leisure market, the parent market. The hotels, restaurants, and leisure market covers companies engaged in operating hotels, resorts, and cruise ships, including travel agencies, tour operators, and related services. The global specialty coffee shops market size is estimated to increase by USD 39.17 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.43%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Specialty Coffee Shops Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Specialty Coffee Shops Market 2023-2027

Global specialty coffee shops market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global specialty coffee shops market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global specialty coffee shops market is fragmented, with the presence of numerous players. Several local players are operating in the market. Therefore, established brands adopt various strategies to expand their businesses and increase their market shares. Vendors invest heavily in building infrastructure and product portfolios to differentiate themselves. They also provide service innovation to stay ahead of their competitors to attract new/existing customers.

In such a fragmented market, players with wide product portfolios provide numerous options to buyers, which is expected to increase the competition in the global specialty coffee shops market during the forecast period.

Vendor Offerings -

  • Barista Coffee Co. Ltd.: The company offers specialty coffee shops for choco affair range including box, slabs, and pouches with the taste of pure cocoa.

  • Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd.: The company offers specialty coffee shops to gain a big share of the ever-growing coffee consumption market.

  • Caffe Nero Group Ltd.: The company offers specialty coffee shops to offer coffee, roastery, and food.

  • Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.: The company offers specialty coffee shops such as e-shops, local retailers, and mobile shops.

Global specialty coffee shops market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

By geography, the global specialty coffee shops market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global specialty coffee shops market.

  • North America held a 32% share of the global specialty coffee shops market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The limited time to prepare food and beverages at home is resulting in the population opting for specialty coffee shops for coffee and breakfast daily. In addition, the increasing hectic lifestyles of the working population and rising number of students is contributing to the growth of the specialty coffee shops market in North America.

Segment Overview

By type, the global specialty coffee shops market is segmented into independent coffee shops and chain coffee shops.

  • The market share growth of the independent coffee shops segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The segment is primarily driven by the growth in the number of gourmet coffee shops globally. The growing popularity of gourmet coffee shops among the urban population is encouraging vendors to expand their business to cater to the population in developed countries, thereby contributing to segment's growth.

Global specialty coffee shops market Market Dynamics

  • Impactful Driver - The increasing consumption of coffee is driving the growth of the market. Coffee is the second-most traded commodity in the world after oil. The demand for coffee has increased significantly over the years. This is due to the growing popularity and the easy availability of coffee. The consumption of coffee in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil has been increasing at a significant rate. Coffee consumption is also increasing in developed regions. It is estimated that an average consumer in the US consumes 363 cups of coffee per year, and an average consumer in the UK consumes around 250 cups of coffee per year. This has resulted in an increased growth opportunity for vendors, which is driving them to focus on product diversification, the introduction of new flavors, and brand extensions to increase revenue. Thus, the increasing consumption of coffee worldwide is expected to drive the growth of the global specialty coffee shops market during the forecast period.

  • Key Trend - The increasing popularity of coffee among millennials is the key trend in the market. The millennial population spend more on premium beverages and are also keen on experimenting with new drink types, brands, and flavors. To cater to this population group, vendors are expanding their coffee chain operations by opening new specialty coffee shops. In addition, rising disposable incomes in Asian, Eastern European, and Latin American economies and the growing coffee shop culture among millennials are positively influencing the growth of the market in focus.

  • Major Challenge - The fluctuating prices of coffee beans is the major challenge in the market. Factors such as disparity in demand and supply of coffee beans, decreased production of coffee beans, unfavorable weather conditions, and rising labor costs are leading to fluctuations in the prices of coffee beans. In addition, the need to remain competitive in the market is forcing vendors to offer low-cost substitutes such as low-grade coffee beans and instant coffee powder. Moreover, the increasing competition in the market is compelling vendors to operate on low-profit margins despite the increasing cost of raw materials. All these factors are hindering the growth of the market in focus.

What are the key data covered in this specialty coffee shops market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the specialty coffee shops market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the specialty coffee shops market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the specialty coffee shops market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of specialty coffee shops market vendors

Specialty Coffee Shops Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

154

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.43%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 39.17 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.08

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Barista Coffee Co. Ltd., BLUE BOTTLE COFFEE Inc., Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd., Caffe Nero Group Ltd., Caribou Coffee Operating Co. Inc., Coffee Beanery, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Costa Ltd., Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd., Ediya Co. Ltd., Gloria Jeans Coffees International Pty Ltd., Grupo Herdez SAB de CV, Inspire Brands Inc., Keurig Green Mountain Inc., and La Colombe Torrefaction Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global specialty coffee shops market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Independent coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Chain coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Barista Coffee Co. Ltd.

  • 12.4 Brew Berrys Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

  • 12.5 Caffe Nero Group Ltd.

  • 12.6 Coffee Beanery

  • 12.7 Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

  • 12.8 Costa Ltd.

  • 12.9 Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd.

  • 12.10 Ediya Co. Ltd.

  • 12.11 Gloria Jeans Coffees International Pty Ltd.

  • 12.12 Inspire Brands Inc.

  • 12.13 Keurig Green Mountain Inc.

  • 12.14 McDonald Corp.

  • 12.15 MTY Food Group Inc

  • 12.16 Restaurant Brands International Inc.

  • 12.17 Starbucks Co.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

