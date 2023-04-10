Specialty Crops Global Market to Reach $2.2 Trillion by 2030: e-Commerce Widens Retail Opportunities for Specialty Crops
DUBLIN, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Crops: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Specialty Crops estimated at US$1.6 Trillion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Conventional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Trillion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Organic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $323.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR
The Specialty Crops market in the U.S. is estimated at US$323.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$384.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Impact of COVID-19 on the Specialty Crops Market
An Introduction to Specialty Crops
Types of Specialty Crops
World Specialty Crops Market by Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Vegetables, Fruits, Herbs & Spices, Tree Nuts, and Other Types
Specialty Crops: Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Key Factors Favoring the Specialty Crops Market
New Retail Formats to Increase Demand for Specialty Crops
Free Trade to Boost Market Growth
Crop Adulteration to Restrain the Market Growth
Geographic Analysis: Developed Regions Lead Medical Membranes Market, Developing Nations Promise Future Growth
World Specialty Crops Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
World Specialty Crops Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Japan, and Europe
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Megatrends Wielding Influence on Specialty Crops Market
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Food Sector Dominates the Specialty Crops Market
Surging Demand for Natural, Clean Label, & Less Processed Foods Augurs Well
Robust Opportunities in the Beverages Vertical
Focus on Healthy Living Amidst Pandemic Fuels Demand for Natural Beverages
Fruit Juices Gain Wider Traction
Vegetable Juices Seek Opportunities
Dynamics of Foodservice Industry Augment Business Prospects
Opportunities in Quick Service Restaurants Vertical
Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025
Growing Demand for Specialty Crops in Retail Segment
e-Commerce Widens Retail Opportunities for Specialty Crops
Smartphone Penetration & Better Internet Connectivity Fuel Online Retail Sales
Global Market for Smartphones in Billions (2016-2021)
Mounting Food Security Concerns Improve Market Prospects
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Select Foods for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027
Small Producers Improve Profitability with Specialty Crops
