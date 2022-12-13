U.S. markets close in 3 hours 35 minutes

Specialty Diagnostics Technology and Solutions Provider Unveils New Brand Identity as SmartHealth Diagnostics

·4 min read

SmartHealth name unifies multi-function operating platform with smart science diagnostics product suite under common brand

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartHealth Diagnostics, Inc. ("SHDx" or "the Company") (formerly Predictive Health Diagnostics Company, Inc.) today revealed a new corporate brand identity that unifies its development, manufacturing, and distribution platform with its core mission in providing game-changing multi-modality diagnostic technologies for a varied range of disease detection. SmartHealth Diagnostics is a leading provider of smart precision diagnostics that address unmet clinical needs in vascular, metabolic, and other high-risk diseases.

SmartHealth Diagnostics (PRNewsfoto/SmartHealth Diagnostics, Inc.)
SmartHealth Diagnostics (PRNewsfoto/SmartHealth Diagnostics, Inc.)

As part of SmartHealth Diagnostics' new brand identity, the Company has renamed its two lead products, the PULS Cardiac Test™ and DiabetesPredict™ to SMARTVascular Dx and SMARTDiabetes Dx, respectively. Projects are currently underway for highly competitive SmartHealth products in the categories of oncology, inflammatory diseases, pulmonary diseases, kidney disease, and cell disorders. Additionally, the Company is engaged in facilities expansion to support its growth and continues to explore strategic collaboration opportunities with major healthcare institutions.

SHDx Chief Executive Officer Matthew Nuñez commented, "We are excited to reveal our fully unified corporate identity under the 'SmartHealth' brand. Our new name aligns our three-pronged operating platform with our smart science-backed diagnostics product suite under a common brand that will be easily recognized by providers, payors, and patients alike. The keyword 'Smart' in our name reflects the AI science behind our proprietary technology that is designed to save lives through very fast and extremely accurate disease detection. As the new 'SmartHealth Diagnostics,' we reaffirm our steadfast commitment to improving the quality of life for patients through disease detection and physician intervention.

"In conjunction with this inflection point in our corporate expansion, we look forward to announcing a number of new executive hires and board appointments that we've added to our roster," Mr. Nuñez continued. "These highly-credentialed leaders have been selected for their vast expertise and accomplishments in precision diagnostics, healthcare business operations, technology and product development, C-level management, and corporate finance. They are well-equipped to prepare our Company for future advancements and key milestones."

Chief Commercial Officer Larry Dentice added, "The SmartHealth rebrand better reflects the complete package that we offer, combining best-in-class science, technology, and analytics to deliver multiple smart diagnostic solutions for any size healthcare practice or clinical setting. Our team is executing on game-changing scientific research and planned product rollouts that will advance our mission in conquering some of the greatest challenges in healthcare."

More information can be found at the new SmartHealth Diagnostics website, smarthealthdx.com.

About SmartHealth Diagnostics

SmartHealth Diagnostics (SHDx) is a leading specialty diagnostics development platform company that develops, manufactures, and distributes unique medical tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics to detect high-risk diseases with significant unmet medical needs. SHDx's laboratory information systems use data from multiple sources including proteomics, genetics, metabolics, biochemistry, phenotype, and imaging to address among the most challenging clinical problems. Morningstar Laboratories, a SHDC company, is a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified laboratory offering comprehensive and customized services based on Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations and ISO 15189 standards. To learn more, visit SHDx at smarthealthdx.com, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, our industry, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this document speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/specialty-diagnostics-technology-and-solutions-provider-unveils-new-brand-identity-as-smarthealth-diagnostics-301698765.html

SOURCE SmartHealth Diagnostics, Inc.

