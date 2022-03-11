U.S. markets close in 15 minutes

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is proud to announce that the FDA has granted GRAS No Objection letter for SEBclausii™ (Specialty's branded Bacillus clausii).

·2 min read

CHINO, Calif., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The GRAS Notification Program is a voluntary submission for products intended as food additives. Based on our extensive research, specifications, intended usage, history, preparation, and reports, the GRAS submission for SEBclausii™ (Specialty's branded Bacillus clausii) was reviewed by the FDA and granted a No Further Questions letter regarding its safety.

(PRNewsfoto/Speciality Enzymes &amp; Probiotics)
(PRNewsfoto/Speciality Enzymes & Probiotics)

"We are incredibly proud of our team of scientists, researchers, and regulatory staff working to bring you safe and effective natural health products," said Vic Rathi, Founder and President of Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics.

A spore-forming, shelf-stable probiotic, SEBclausii ™ (Bacillus clausii), creates a protective endospore around itself that allows it to survive the journey to the gut, where it thrives. It is also withstands manufacturing and distribution practices without refrigeration, saving manufacturer resources.*

Studies show SEBclausii™ (Bacillus clausii) promotes healthy microflora and immune health. SEBclausii™ (Bacillus clausii) also exhibits promising antibiotic-resistant properties. The powerful spore-former can be used in dietary supplements, protein powders, drinks, and baked goods.* SEBclausii™ (Bacillus clausii) is Vegan, Kosher, Halal, and Non-GMO Project Certified.

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is a leading probiotic manufacturer offering a full line of more than 25 probiotic strains, including Lactobacillus, Saccharomyces, Bifidobacterium, and Bacillus – for a range of nutraceutical, food, and beverage applications. They are science-backed, with multiple studies showing their safety and benefits.*

As a true manufacturer with decades of experience in nutraceuticals, we have supply chain visibility and provide unparalleled technical support through every step of the process. Our strict quality standards are backed by a lengthy list of the most rigorous third-party certifications.

To learn how you can add SEBclausii ™ to your product line, email adm@specialtyenzymes.com or call (909) 613-1660.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/specialty-enzymes--probiotics-is-proud-to-announce-that-the-fda-has-granted-gras-no-objection-letter-for-sebclausii-specialtys-branded-bacillus-clausii-301501140.html

SOURCE Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics

