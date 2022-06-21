U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

Specialty Fats & Oils Market Expands with Surge in Demand for Healthy Food, Notes TMR Assessment

·6 min read

  • The specialty fats & oils market is expected to be valued at over US$ 23.7 Bn by 2031

  • Rise in awareness among people on the advantages of consuming healthy trans-free fats is bolstering the market growth

ALBANY, N.Y., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global specialty fats & oils market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031, states a review by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The study sheds light on varied facets impacting the growth trajectory of the market. Moreover, it also shares insights on the COVID-19 impact on the global specialty fats & oils market.

TMR_Logo_Logo
TMR_Logo_Logo

The applications of specialty fats and oils are being increasing in bakeries, chocolate & confectioneries, diaries, processed food items, baby food products, and cosmetics products. This factor is resulting into revenue-generation opportunities in the global specialty fats & oils market.

World-leading specialty fats & oils manufacturers are increasing investments in product innovations. Moreover, they are focusing on the development of healthy products that fulfill the regulatory guidelines. This aside, several enterprises are expanding their businesses in newer regions by executing different strategies including acquisitions. Such efforts are prognosticated to help in the rapid growth of the global specialty fats & oils market during the forecast period.

The specialty fats & oils market is projected to gain sizable sales opportunities in Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific during the forecast period owing to increasing consumption of specialty fats and margarine in several nations such as India, China, and some parts of Middle East & Africa. Moreover, rise in the product application in varied food industry segments including confectionery, bakery, food processing, dairy, and cosmetics is fueling the regional market growth.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=24134

Specialty Fats & Oils Market: Key Findings

  • Due to rise in understanding about the importance of healthy lifestyle, people around the world are getting more conscious about the food they eat. Hence, they are increasing inclination toward the consumption of different healthy food products including nuts and seeds, Omega-3 fish, and avocados as a part of balanced diet, state analysts of a TMR report on the specialty fats & oils market. This aside, the popularity of fad varied diet types including paleo and keto is being increasing globally, which in turn, is resulting into rise in awareness about the health advantages of consuming healthy trans-free fats regularly. These factors are boosting the sales growth in the specialty fats & oils market.

  • Considering the rising trend of consuming high fat diets, major companies operating in the food industry are focusing on the development of products according to the needs of end-users. As a result, the demand for specialty fats & oils is being increasing in the recent years. Moreover, the market is being driven by rise in the product demand from the chocolate and confectionery industry. Hence, the size of the global specialty fats & oils market is prognosticated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 23.7 Bn by 2031.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=24134

Specialty Fats & Oils Market: Growth Boosters

  • Rise in the health concerns among global population is projected to fuel the sales growth in the specialty fats & oils market during the forecast period

  • Increase in demand for healthier food options, specifically those with unique flavor and dietary advantages, is bolstering the global specialty fats & oils market

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=24134

Specialty Fats & Oils Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Cargill, Incorporated

  • AAK AB

  • Fuji Oil Co. Ltd.

  • D&L Industries

  • Mewah Group

  • IOI Loders Croklaan

  • Musim Mas

  • MOI International Pte Ltd

  • Wilmar International

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=24134

Specialty Fats & Oils Market Segmentation

Product Type

  • Specialty Oils

  • Specialty Fats

Application

  • Chocolate & Confectionery

  • Bakery

  • Processed Food

  • Diary

  • Cosmetics

  • Baby Food

Form

  • Solid

  • Semi-solid

  • Liquid

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South America

Browse Latest Consumer Goods & Services Industry Research Reports by TMR

Baby Care Products Market - The global baby care products market is expected to surpass the value of US$ 163.4 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2031

Nutricosmetics Market - The global nutricosmetics market size was valued US$ 3,853.4 mn in 2018 and is poised to reach US$ 8,571.5 mn by 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2019-2027.

Baby Feeding Bottles Market - Baby Feeding Bottles Market is expected to cross value of US$ 3.7 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2031.

Microwaveable Stuffed Animal Toys Market - Microwaveable Stuffed Animal Toys Market is expected to reach value of US$ 382.8 Mn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Plastic Processing Equipment Market - Plastic Processing Equipment Market is expected to surpass value of US$ 2.1 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2031.

Porcelain Tableware Market - Porcelain Tableware Market is expected to reach value of US$ 39.5 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Residential Outdoor Gas Fire Pits Market - Residential outdoor gas fire pits market is expected to exceed value of US$ 186.7 Mn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Microwave Oven Market - Microwave Oven Market is expected to reach value of US$ 2.72 Bn by the end of 2031, it is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market research company providing business custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey 
Transparency Market Research Inc. 
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN, 
1000 N. West Street, 
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA 
Tel: +1-518-618-1030 
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453 
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com 
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com 
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/specialty-fats--oils-market-expands-with-surge-in-demand-for-healthy-food-notes-tmr-assessment-301571705.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

