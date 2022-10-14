Specialty Fertilizers Market to record USD 11.35 Bn incremental growth; 54% growth to originate in APAC -- Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Fertilizers Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 11.35 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period. APAC will emerge as a key market for specialty fertilizers, occupying 54% of the global market share. China and India are the key markets for specialty fertilizers in the region. Our full report on the specialty fertilizers market offers detailed insights into the current market size, factors influencing market size, market behavior across regions, the latest trends, and much more. Understand the scope of the report. Download Sample PDF Report Now
The global specialty fertilizers market is fragmented due to the presence of several established vendors. The vendors in the market are focusing on various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as new product launches and M&As to remain competitive and gain an edge over their rivals. For instance, in June 2021, OCP SA partnered with IFC to support sustainable food systems by improving the agricultural value chain in Africa. Technavio identifies COMPO EXPERT GmbH, Ekompany International BV, EuroChem Group AG, Haifa Group, Israel Chemicals Ltd., K+S AG, OCP SA, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, The Mosaic Co., and Yara International ASA as some of the major market participants.
Although the growing need for high efficiency will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing demand for organic fertilizers will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here
Specialty Fertilizers Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The global specialty fertilizers market is segmented as below:
Application
The fruits and vegetables segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Geography
APAC will emerge as the major market for specialty fertilizers during the forecast period. Technological improvements leading to efficient methods of agriculture is identified as one of the major factors driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our specialty fertilizers market report covers the following areas:
Specialty Fertilizers Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the specialty fertilizers market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the specialty fertilizers market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Specialty Fertilizers Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
Related Reports:
Table Of Contents:
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist specialty fertilizers market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the specialty fertilizers market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the specialty fertilizers market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of specialty fertilizers market vendors
Liquid Fertilizer Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Specialty Fertilizers Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 11.35 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.24
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 54%
Key consumer countries
China, US, India, Canada, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
COMPO EXPERT GmbH, Ekompany International BV, EuroChem Group AG, Haifa Group, Israel Chemicals Ltd., K+S AG, OCP SA, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, The Mosaic Co., and Yara International ASA
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Cereals and grains - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Oilseeds and pulses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
COMPO EXPERT GmbH
Ekompany International BV
EuroChem Group AG
Haifa Group
Israel Chemicals Ltd.
K+S AG
OCP SA
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA
The Mosaic Co.
Yara International ASA
Appendix
About Us
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/specialty-fertilizers-market-to-record-usd-11-35-bn-incremental-growth-54-growth-to-originate-in-apac--technavio-301648538.html
SOURCE Technavio