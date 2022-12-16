U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,835.78
    -59.97 (-1.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,733.16
    -469.06 (-1.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,668.44
    -142.08 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.84
    -24.77 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.38
    -1.73 (-2.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.10
    +13.30 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0616
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4660
    +0.0160 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2188
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3740
    -1.3660 (-0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,821.33
    -570.77 (-3.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.60
    -16.87 (-4.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.12
    -94.05 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Specialty Foods Global Market Report 2022

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Foods Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global specialty foods market.

This report focuses on the specialty foods market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the specialty foods market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the market are Compass Group, Chobani, World Central Kitchen, Eden Creamery, AeroFarms, Safe Catch Foods, Union Wine Co., Daily Harvest, a2 Milk, Amy's Kitchen

The global specialty foods market is expected to grow from $158.87 billion in 2021 to $170.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The market is expected to grow to $224.88 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.

The market for specialty foods consists of sales of specialty foods and their related services. Specialty foods are made from high quality ingredients and have limited distribution with unique or beautiful packaging. The specialty foods consist of cheese & plant-based cheese, non-RTD cocoa and coffee, refrigerated and frozen poultry/seafood/meat, yogurt, candy, pretzels/snacks/chips, bread & baked goods, and others.

The main product type are cheese and plant-based cheese, frozen or refrigerated meat, poultry, and seafood, chips, pretzels, and snacks, bread and baked goods, chocolate and other confectionery, and others. Cheese is nutritious food made mostly from the milk of cows and also from other mammals, including sheep, goats, buffalo, reindeer, camels and yaks. Plant based cheeses are made from a variety of nuts, most commonly cashews, almonds, and macadamias. The various type of distribution channels are food service, retail, and online.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the speciality foods market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the speciality foods market. The regions covered in the specialty food market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The growth in the number of millennials preferring at-home and healthy meals coupled with growing interest in having nutritious food for a healthy lifestyle is increasing the demand for specialty foods. According to Specialty Foods Association (SFA), millennials are twice likely to plan at-home meals and giving high preferences for specialty products to create interesting and healthy eating experiences.

Moreover, according to the research from the NDP Group in 2019, millennials, gen X, and baby boomers are expected to eat more meals at home. Thus, growth in at-home cooking activities of millennials and preferences for healthy foods is anticipated to boost the revenue for specialty foods market over the forthcoming years.

The high cost of specialty food is likely to hinder the growth of the specialty foods market during the period. Specialty foods are made from high-quality ingredients such as gluten-free, non-GMO, and ingredients rich in vitamins and minerals, thus include a higher cost of raw materials. According to specialty foods association, the high cost of ingredients, certifications, and production is increasing the prices of specialty foods making it unaffordable for the large group of the populace. Therefore, the high cost of specialty foods is predicted to hinder the growth of the specialty foods market during the forecast period.

The launch of high quality and innovative products such as plant-based, convenience, better-for-you, non-GMO products with authenticity, and products with unique attributes such as low fat, low calorie, low sodium, high protein, no dairy and organic is a major trend shaping the growth of the specialty foods industry.

In April 2021, Brazilian based JBS SA, a meat processing company, announced that it will acquire Vivera, a European plant-based food company, for €341 million ($410 million). The deal includes three manufacturing facilities and a research and development center located in the Netherlands.

This acquisition is an important step to strengthen JBS SA global plant-based protein platform, for the same Vivera will give JBS a stronghold in the plant-based sector, with technological knowledge and capacity for innovation. Vivera produces a range of plant-based meat replacement products and these products are distributed to retailers in more than 25 countries across Europe.

The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Specialty Foods Market Characteristics

3. Specialty Foods Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Specialty Foods

5. Specialty Foods Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Specialty Foods Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Specialty Foods Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Specialty Foods Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Specialty Foods Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Cheese and Plant-based cheese

  • Frozen or refrigerated meat, poultry, and seafood

  • Chips, Pretzels, and Snacks

  • Bread and Baked goods

  • Chocolate and Other Confectionery

  • Other Product Types

6.2. Global Specialty Foods Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Food Service

  • Retail

  • Online

6.3. Global Specialty Foods Market, Segmentation By Consumer Generation, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Gen-Z

  • Millennials

  • Gen-X

  • Baby Boomers

7. Specialty Foods Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Specialty Foods Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Specialty Foods Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2pea4n

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/specialty-foods-global-market-report-2022-301705168.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Maxar Technologies Stock Is Blasting Off Today

    Space imaging company Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) has agreed to be acquired in a deal valued at $6.4 billion. The offer price is a massive premium over Maxar's Thursday close, and the shares are up 120% on Friday as a result. Maxar provides high-resolution imagery to a range of government and commercial customers, including the Department of Defense.

  • Why Oil Stocks Keep Falling

    Oil stocks suffered a third straight day of falling share prices on Friday, with oil majors ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) all dropping sharply in early-morning trading. As of 10:50 a.m. EST, Exxon stock remains down 1.6%, Chevron has lost 1.8%, and Enterprise Products stock is down 2.4%. Tumbling oil prices were the cause.

  • 3 Things About Coinbase Global That Smart Investors Know

    Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, went public through a direct listing last April. Coinbase initially dazzled the bulls as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), and other cryptocurrencies surged to record highs. In June, Coinbase's CEO warned investors that a "crypto winter" could start soon.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Potentially Be 2023's Biggest Winners

    Undoubtedly, 2022 was a year to forget for most technology stocks. Many excellent technology stocks are begging to be bought; Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) are three examples that could be among the market leaders in 2023. Jake Lerch (Alphabet): Buying $10,000 worth of Alphabet on March 13, 2020, took some guts.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Dropped While Nikola Soared Friday

    After soaring nearly 14% in early trading, Nikola shares were holding on to a gain of 7.5% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. Investors in hydrogen production company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are moving that stock in the other direction after the announcement, however, with shares down 4% at that time. Nikola and Plug Power said yesterday they were initiating a strategic partnership intended to expand the use of hydrogen fuel.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Dropping This Week

    The electric vehicle maker's shares could enjoy a short-term catalyst after this week's trading ends, but there are more important things to watch.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two drug developers stand out as plain-as-day bargains in the new year, while another top-performing biotech stock looks poised to disappoint.

  • Here's Who Owns Tesla Now That Elon Musk Is Selling Out

    Entrepreneurs sell out stock eventually, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is no different. But he's still firmly in control of the company he co-founded.

  • Warren Buffett Bought Boatloads of These 2 Stocks in 2022

    The 92-year-old Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) have been beating the market for decades, standing strong even through multiple recessions. Buffett typically takes a long-term investing approach, which means the Oracle of Omaha is seeing a lot of opportunity. Here are two stocks Buffett bought boatloads of this year.

  • Better Buy: Amazon vs. Apple

    A stock market sell-off in 2022 has tanked the share prices of some of the world's most valuable companies, creating an excellent time to invest in growth stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Regardless, Amazon and Apple continue to have great long-term outlooks, making both of their stocks worth an investment. Amazon has come a long way since starting out as an online book retailer in 1994, expanding into several lucrative industries.

  • Stock market sell-off: Investors 'are changing their focus,' market strategist explains

    A bad week for the market. Here's the bottom line.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our detailed industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Buy Now. Whether it’s the remote of your television or your cellphone, semiconductors are an integral part of the devices around us and are […]

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Lost Its Charge This Week

    Goldman Sachs issued a sell rating on QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) this week, and investors are apparently heeding the advice. As of Thursday afternoon, shares of the battery manufacturer were down 10% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, due to uncertainty over whether QuantumScape will ever make good on its promise. QuantumScape is one of a handful of companies working to commercialize a solid-state battery, a technology that in theory offers a lot of upside over the lithium-ion batteries currently used to power electric vehicles.

  • 3 Major Regional Banks Worth a Look Despite Recession Risk

    The Zacks Major Regional Banks will benefit from the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes and decent loan demand. Business restructuring and digitization also offer support. On these favorable factors, industry players like JPM, BAC & C are worth a look.

  • White House Begins Plan to Refill US Emergency Oil Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is making good on a plan to replenish the nation’s emergency oil reserves, starting with a 3 million barrel purchase of crude. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishAccountant That Vetted Binance Reserves Halts Crypto WorkThe purchase of barrels for February delivery follows a historic 180 m

  • Block May Look Cheap, but I'm Not Buying

    Block (NYSE: SQ), once a high-flying growth stock with an astronomical valuation, is down 59% in 2022. Its valuation has dropped from more than 15 times trailing-12-month sales to only 2, which is quite cheap for a growth stock. The first is Square, what used to be its eponymous business, which is focused on merchant transactions.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Rocket 50.2% to 59.6% Higher in 2023 According to Wall Street

    The investment bank analysts who get paid to follow these stocks think they can make big gains in the coming year.

  • Stocks: Meta rises, Adobe surges, real estate lags

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down how stocks like Meta and Adobe are trading as recession fears grow.

  • ‘Tesla has no working CEO’: As stock drops 61% from its peak, a major Tesla shareholder calls for Elon Musk’s ouster

    Tesla investors are starting to wonder if CEO Elon Musk is still the right man to lead the company after he acquired Twitter.

  • Elon Musk is using Tesla as his personal ‘ATM machine’ after cashing out another $3.5 billion in stock. It’s a ‘train wreck situation,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    “Investor frustration is building as the Musk brand has quickly deteriorated over the past six months,” the influential tech analyst wrote. “The Twitter nightmare continues.”