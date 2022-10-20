U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,701.27
    +6.11 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,558.27
    +134.46 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,750.51
    +70.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,733.03
    +7.28 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.85
    +0.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,643.70
    +9.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.42 (+2.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9813
    +0.0035 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1670
    +0.0400 (+0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1263
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8810
    +0.0660 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,191.40
    -50.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.76
    +3.36 (+0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,943.91
    +18.92 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the specialty pulp & paper chemicals market market are AkzoNobel N. V. , Ashland Global Holdings Inc. , BASF SE, Buckman Laboratories International Inc. , Evonik Industries AG, Kemira OYJ, Ecolab Inc.

New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Specialty Pulp & Paper Chemicals Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351376/?utm_source=GNW
(Nalco Holding Company), Nalco Holding Company, SNF Group, The DOW Chemical Company, Solvay SA, First Source Worldwide LLC, GFS Chemicals Inc., Imerys Group, Kemindo Group, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., The Chemical Co., Shell Chemicals, The Chemical Co., and ERCO Worldwide Inc.

The global specialty pulp and paper chemicals market is expected to grow from $19.42 billion in 2021 to $20.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The specialty pulp and paper chemicals market is expected to reach $25.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

The specialty pulp and paper chemicals market consists of sales of specialty pulp and paper chemical products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are chemicals used for the production of chemical pulp and to enhance the quality and performance of paper. Chemicals such as the bleaching & RCF chemicals, process chemicals, functional chemicals, coating chemicals, and pigments & filters are used as specialty chemicals to produce specialty paper.

The main product types of specialty pulp and paper chemicals are basic chemicals, functional chemicals, bleaching chemicals, and process chemicals.The basic chemicals refer to important and necessary chemicals used for broad production and have a high benefit to economic development and improve the qualities of specialty paper and pulp.

These are applied in packaging, labeling printing, and other applications and are sold through various sales channels such as direct or institutional sales and indirect sales.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the specialty pulp & paper chemicals market in 2021.Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The specialty paper and pulp chemicals market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides specialty paper and pulp chemicals market statistics, including specialty paper and pulp chemicals industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a specialty paper and pulp chemicals market share, detailed specialty paper and pulp chemicals market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the specialty paper and pulp chemicals industry. This specialty paper and pulp chemicals market research report deliver a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The rise in consumption of recycled paper is expected to propel the growth of the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market going forward.Recycled paper refers to a paper that is reconstituted into paper again.

Specialty pulp and paper chemicals help paper production by giving a white appearance to paper and removing lignin. For instance, according to American Forest and Paper Association, a US-based go-to source on issues and up-to-date information about the industry, recovered paper consumption at U.S. paper and paperboard mills increased by 3.9% in 2021. Therefore, the rise in consumption of recycled paper is driving the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market.

Investments in the paper industry are a key trend gaining popularity in the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market.Major companies are investing in specialty pulp and paper chemicals companies to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in March 2021, Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Ltd, a China-based paper manufacturing company operating in the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market invested RM 5.4 billion ($1.2 billion) in Malaysia to buy and expand two pulp and paper mills in Pahang and Selangor.

In January 2019, BASF SE, a Germany-based chemicals company completed the merger of their paper chemical and water business with Solenis.The aim was to increase production capacity, increase sales and services and provides various types of products for a large consumer base.

The combined business is expected to operate under the Solenis name and offer increased sales, service, and production capabilities across the globe. Solenis is a US-based producer of specialty chemicals, focused on delivering sustainable solutions for water-intensive industries, including pulp, and packaging paper.

The countries covered in the specialty pulp and paper chemicals market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351376/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Rumble Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) -- a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube -- plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%. Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Danaher (DHR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Danaher (DHR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.29% and 8.05%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat

    Lower pipeline volumes of gasoline and diesel fuel hurt Kinder Morgan's (KMI) earnings in Q3.

  • Kinder Morgan Is Quietly Having a Great Year

    Last year was an outlier for Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI). The natural gas pipeline giant capitalized on opportunities to supply energy during Winter Storm Uri, enabling it to make a huge windfall profit in the first quarter. Because of that, it's easy to miss that Kinder Morgan is having a fantastic year.

  • NextEra Energy (NEE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $73.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.89% move from the prior day.

  • AT&T stock ticks up on earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down AT&T third-quarter earnings.

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • Union Pacific stock dips despite earnings, revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the move in Union Pacific stock after the rail freight company reported earnings.

  • Tesla earnings: ‘There’s a method to the madness,’ analyst says

    Canaccord Genuity Managing Director George Gianarikas joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla earnings, the demand question, the tone from CEO Elon Musk, and guidance.

  • 10 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • 11 Best Monkey-Making Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 11 best money-making stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Money-Making Stocks To Buy Now. Investors are finding it hard to park cash in equities this year, amid consistently high inflation, a hawkish Fed, […]

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Perhaps no one knows this better than famed investor Warren Buffett, whose holding company Berkshire Hathaway has returned 20% annually since he took over the company in 1965. Let's take a closer look at why General Motors (NYSE: GM) and RH (NYSE: RH) present as two top stock picks in Buffett's legendary portfolio and might just be worthy of buying and holding forever. Warren Buffett's investment strategy relies on value and a deep economic moat (a sustainable competitive advantage over rivals in a specific industry).

  • Elon Musk pumps Tesla stock with ridiculous $4 trillion target. Is a dump coming next?

    Another Tesla Inc. earnings call and another fanciful Elon Musk prediction likely encouraged yet another open file at the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

  • 4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023

    These phenomenal companies possess the innovation and competitive edges necessary to deliver triple-digit returns for shareholders next year.

  • Shopify (SHOP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    Shopify (SHOP) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Why Shares of M&T Bank Are Falling Today

    Shares of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) were trading roughly 12.9% lower as of 12:56 p.m. ET Wednesday after the bank delivered disappointing results for the third quarter. M&T Bank reported diluted earnings per share of $3.53 on total revenue of roughly $2.25 billion -- both numbers that missed analysts' consensus estimates. It completed its  large acquisition of People's United Bank earlier this year, and is still in the process of integrating it into its operations.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation remains white hot — maintain your purchasing power now

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Does Snap (SNAP) Have the Potential to Rally 31% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 31.4% in Snap (SNAP). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

  • 3 Potentially Explosive Stocks You'll Want in Your Portfolio Before the Next Bull Market (and They're Dirt Cheap Now)

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has disappointed investors over the past few quarters. As for the past, Amazon has a solid track record of revenue and profit growth. The company also has grown important metrics, such as return on invested capital and free cash flow (until recently).