U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,693.25
    +23.25 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,514.00
    +171.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,394.25
    +78.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,676.50
    +14.00 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.94
    +0.23 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.60
    +3.20 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.43
    -0.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9634
    +0.0022 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    +0.1810 (+4.90%)
     

  • Vix

    32.26
    +2.34 (+7.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0769
    +0.0086 (+0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4930
    -0.1870 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,771.71
    +904.06 (+4.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.06
    +19.96 (+4.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.95
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,651.60
    +220.05 (+0.83%)
     

Specialty Silica Market to Expand at a CAGR of 6% during Forecast Period, notes TMR Study

·5 min read

  • The global specialty silica market is expected to be driven by an increase in tire demand as a result of rising automobile sales globally

  • The CMP industry has been strengthened by the expansion of microelectronics industry, which has increased usage of CMP slurries. This factor is expected to raise demand for specialty silica.

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By 2030, the global specialty silica market is likely to cross value of US$ 10 Bn. The global specialty silica market is likely to progress at 6% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030. Specialty silica offers a lot of development possibilities for animal feed and crop protection applications, which are recent developments in specialty silica market. Silica leakage, on the other hand, is a problem for manufacturers and causes serious harm to their downstream wastewater equipment and systems. In order to make silica removal easier, silica producers can implement assess the suitable volume of chemical feeders, smart planning strategies, and consider sludge handling elements.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Request Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=11183

The rubber industry has reduced its use of carbon black as filler owing to the advent of high dispersible silica (HDS). Improved tire traction, fuel efficiency, and wear resistance have all been facilitated by HDS development. The industry is estimated to be the largest revenue generator in specialty silica market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the global market for specialty silica during the forecast timeline. In India, 2019 saw a significant expansion of the specialty silica industry. In the coming years, the country is projected to display a profitable trend for the specialty silica market participants.

Key Findings of Market Report

  • The rubber industry is expected to lead the specialty silica market globally in the years to come. In the rubber business, specialty silica is generally utilized as a performance enhancer, softener, and filler for a variety of tyre, industrial, and footwear applications. In the rubber business, precipitated silica is a specialty silica that is frequently utilised, which is expected to drive future market demand for specialty silica.

  • Engineers are developing synthetic silica to increase the toughness and enhance the resilience of coatings and paints. Leading players in specialty silica market are doing away with the usage of traditional silica in coatings so that their products can provide a variety of wet reaction process conditions.

  • In 2019, the precipitated silica product category dominated the global specialty silica market. This pattern is anticipated to persist throughout the forecast period. The fumed silica category has also been growing rapidly over the past few years. It is anticipated that the fumed silica segment will grow significantly during the forecast timeline.

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=11183

Global Specialty Silica Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • W. R. Grace & Co.

  • Tokuyama Corporation

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Wacker Chemie AG

  • PPG Industries, Inc.

  • PQ Corporation

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=11183

Global Specialty Silica Market: Segmentation

Product

  • Precipitated Silica

  • Fumed Silica

  • Hydrophilic Fumed Silica

  • Hydrophobic Fumed Silica

  • Fused Silica

  • Silica Gel

  • Colloidal Silica

Application

  • Rubber

  • Crop Protection

  • Paints & Coatings

  • Food & Beverages

  • Animal Feed

  • Plastics

  • Personal Care & Cosmetics

  • Adhesives & Sealants

  • Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP)

  • Composites

Regions Covered

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Reports by TMR:

Specialty Carbon Black Market - Specialty Carbon Black Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.5% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Bio-based Flavors and Fragrances Market - Bio-based Flavors and Fragrances Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 8.3% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Helium Market - Helium Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.1% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Aluminum-ion Battery Market - Aluminum-ion Battery Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.6% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Adhesives & Sealants Market - Adhesives & Sealants Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 8% during the Forecast Period 2020–2030

Polyacrylamide Market - Polyacrylamide Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.2% during the Forecast Period 2019-2027

Synthetic Diamond Market - Synthetic Diamond Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 7.2% during the Forecast Period 2019-2027

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market - Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 7.5% during the Forecast Period 2019-2027

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com 
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/specialty-silica-market-to-expand-at-a-cagr-of-6-during-forecast-period-notes-tmr-study-301633213.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Costco stock: Analyst estimates next membership fee hike and resulting 'windfall'

    Costco's last membership fee increase kicked in on June 1, 2017.

  • Biden Tells Oil Companies ‘Bring Down Prices You’re Charging’

    (Bloomberg) -- While US gasoline prices have come down from the highs seen this summer, they’re clearly still weighing on President Joe Biden, who on Monday repeated demands for oil companies to charge less.“Last month, the price of oil worldwide is down,” Biden said at a meeting of the White House Competition Council. “We haven’t seen the lower prices reflected at the pump, though. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are still making record profits -- billions of dollars in profit.”US oil futures

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • Russian Crude Is Slowly Being Squeezed Out of Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports to Europe are being compressed, with the bloc’s sanctions only about two months away. Shipments in recent weeks have been little more than half pre-invasion levels and will come under increasing pressure as the import ban nears.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanUS Stocks Fall, Yi

  • Oil prices: Expect a 'few years of pain' after 2022, analyst says

    Energy in the next few years is biased “towards higher prices," says one oil analyst.

  • Ford Seeks New Trial After $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict in Truck Rollover Lawsuit

    Ford is asking a Georgia court for a new trial, after a jury reached a $1.7 billion verdict against the auto maker last month involving a truck rollover accident that left two people dead.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more oil stocks, go directly to 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The oil sector has rebounded from the lows of the pandemic this year and prices have […]

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Won't Make a Comeback

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • Retiring During a Market Downturn? Only Withdraw This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Suncor to Buy Back Debt After Oil Drop, Ratings Downgrade

    (Bloomberg) -- Suncor Energy Inc. is pushing ahead with a bond buyback as oil prices near this year’s lows amid recession worries.Calgary-based Suncor plans to buy up to C$1.75 billion ($1.27 billion) of securities from 10 series of outstanding notes in US and Canadian dollars, the company said in a statement Monday. Cenovus Energy Inc., another large Canadian oil company, did a similar offer earlier this month. Suncor is going ahead with the tender weeks after S&P Global Ratings downgraded the

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 3 Blue Chip Stocks With Growth Potential You Can't Miss

    These companies face near-term risk coming from a slowing economy, but they are all transforming their businesses for long-term growth.

  • Rio Tinto says employee sexually assaulted in Western Australian mine

    Rio Tinto Ltd on Monday said an employee at one of its mines in Western Australia state was sexually assaulted and that police removed the alleged perpetrator from the site. The incident comes three months after Australia's sex discrimination commissioner called for urgent changes in the country's mining industry after a state government report found that sexual harassment and assault were rife in the sector. "Rio Tinto continues to work closely with Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety in relation to its investigation," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 14% to 28% to Buy and Hold Forever

    Let's examine two stocks worth keeping in this challenging market and beyond: Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Abbott Laboratories focuses on medical devices, although it has a diversified business with multiple segments that allow it to navigate difficult times. For instance, when the company's medical devices segment took a hit during the pandemic, its diagnostics unit picked up the slack.

  • Kroger executives break down grocery giant's fresh advantage

    Fresh products are a big deal for supermarkets because they’re a big deal for consumers. And Kroger Co. leaders say they have an edge in that key category.

  • How Much Retirement Will $600K Get You?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Disney’s Latest Job Posting Hints at Big Plans for NFT and Crypto Adoption

    The company is seeking legal counsel to help it navigate crypto, NFT and DeFi regulations as it expands its web3 efforts.

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Kraft Heinz

    His Kraft Heinz stock buy hasn't worked out as Buffett expected, but investors can still learn some important lessons.

  • Rackspace names interim CEO as Kevin Jones steps down

    San Antonio-based Rackspace Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXT) announced Monday morning that CEO Kevin Jones is stepping down, effective immediately. Amar Maletira, the company's president and chief financial officer since November 2020, has taken on Jones' responsibilities. Before joining Rackspace, Maletira was CFO at Viavi Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: VIAV).