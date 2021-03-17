Specialty Yeast Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2025 to Reach $4.8 billion by 2025, Says Meticulous Research®

Specialty Yeast Market by Type (Yeast Extract, Yeast Autolysate, Yeast Beta - Glucan), Application (Bakery Production, Flavoring, Biofuels), Species (Saccharomyces Cerevisiae, Kluyveromyces), and Industry - Global Forecast to 2025

Redding, California, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “Specialty Yeast Market by Type (Yeast Extract, Yeast Autolysate, Yeast Beta - Glucan), Application (Bakery Production, Flavoring, Biofuels), Species (Saccharomyces Cerevisiae, Kluyveromyces), and Industry - Global Forecasts to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, specialty yeast market is expected to reach $4.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7% from 2019.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5032

Specialty yeast plays various functions in the final product, starting from soups to condiments, processed meat to seasonings, and animal feeds. The specialty yeast provides the rich and natural taste of its own, at a very low dosage, and globally recognized as effective solutions for salt reduction or MSG substitute, making it an efficient and versatile ingredient. The on-going trend of consumers is the demand for functional, organic, and nutritional products that can be fulfilled by using specialty yeast as an ingredient. In many countries, specialty yeast is considered an organic, nutritional, and functional ingredient that can be used to enrich the final product. Also, increasing demand for yeast crosswise over bread shops, lager, and wine industry for the maturation procedure and in skin products are driving the development of the global specialty yeast market.

The growth of this market is backed by the increasing consumer demand for processed foods, the growing food and beverage industry, and the wide range of benefits of specialty yeast. Moreover, the research and development in the bakery and beverage industry and establishment of food and beverage manufacturing units and mega food parks provide significant opportunities in this market. However, the high processing cost and stringent government regulations obstruct the growth of this market to some extent. Increased consumer awareness for natural and organic foods, clean label products, growing consumer interest for natural foods, and rising concern for vegan food products are the major trends observed in the global specialty yeast market.

Story continues

Establishment of Food & Beverage Manufacturing Units and Mega Food Parks Fuel the Growth of Specialty Yeast Market

The establishment of food and beverage manufacturing units and mega food parks has increased rapidly in recent decades across the globe. This increase is mainly associated with technological advancements, the growing need to increase productivity due to the rising population, and government support to promote the food processing sector. Along with this, abundant availability of raw materials, changing lifestyles, and relaxation in policies have given a considerable push to the industry’s growth. This growing number of food and beverage establishments is leading to the high production of processed food products like bread, buns, snacks, soups, sauces, and seasoning, etc. Therefore, increasing productivity of the food and beverage sector provides an array of opportunities to the specialty yeast market as specialty yeast serves as an input for further manufacturing of these products.

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented the overall specialty yeast market based on type (yeast extract, yeast autolysate, yeast beta-glucan, and other yeast derivatives), species (saccharomyces cerevisiae, kluyveromyces, saccharomyces boulardii, and other species), application (bakery production, flavoring, beverage production, health & nutrition, animal feed, and biofuels), industry (food {bakery, functional food, savory, and other foods}, beverages, feed, and other industry), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5032

Based on type, the yeast extract segment commanded the largest share of the overall specialty yeast market. Yeast extract is a natural, healthy, and vegetarian ingredient that the food industry uses to make tasty products and dishes. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its flavor-enhancing properties and increasing demand for nutritional and vegan products. Also, it is rich in nutrients and vitamins which makes it a versatile ingredient to use in the different products which are expected to boost the demand for yeast extract in the next few years. However, it is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR, due to health-conscious consumers, prefer yeast extract as it is a high-quality clean label and vegetarian, and organic product.

Based on species, the saccharomyces cerevisiae segment commanded the largest share of the overall specialty yeast market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its capability of withstanding stressful conditions such as low levels of oxygen, temperature fluctuations, and acidic conditions, and giving high fermentation efficiency. Moreover, it has an effective sugar use, and the ability to produce and consume ethanol resulting, in the rapid growth of saccharomyces cerevisiae species.

Based on application, the beverage production segment commanded the largest share of the overall specialty yeast market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, the growing number of beverage manufacturers, and the growing launch of new products in the beverage industry using specialty yeast as an ingredient. However, the flavoring segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the changing food consumption pattern towards nutritional and organic food products but not at the cost of taste. Across the globe in multiple countries, many chemically derived flavors are banned to use in different products. Hence, specialty yeast is an acting substitute and provides the added advantage as a natural ingredient solution to be used in food products.

Based on industry, the food industry segment commanded the largest share of the overall specialty yeast market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its primary uses in food applications such as sauces, snack seasoning, ready-to-eat meat, bakery products, and functional foods. However, the beverages industry segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages and new establishments of food and beverage industries creating opportunities for the specialty yeast ingredients suppliers.

Quick Buy – Specialty Yeast Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/64067640

Geographically, the Europe commanded the largest share of the global specialty yeast market. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the increased consumption of processed products with nutritional and functional properties. This increased consumption in the region is providing new potential and opportunities to vendors to expand their product portfolios in the market. Germany is expected to dominate the European market through 2025, mainly due to the increasing awareness about health and rising demand for health and wellness products. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The specialty yeast market in Asia-Pacific, especially in China, India, and Japan, is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Growth in this market is expected to be driven by the growing number of new food and beverage companies which are demanding ingredients such as specialty yeast. Moreover, other factors such as increasing demand for convenience foods due to growing urbanization and disposable income; and the growing inclination of consumers towards vegan, organic, and functional food products support the growth of the specialty yeast market in the Asia Pacific region.

The key players operating in the global specialty yeast market are Associated British Foods plc (U.K.), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Lesaffre (France), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Angelyeast Co., Ltd. (China), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Kerry Inc. (Ireland), Biorigin (Brazil), Kemin Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Leiber GmbH (Germany), and Alltech Inc. (U.S.), among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/specialty-yeast-market-5032

Scope of the report:

Specialty Yeast Market by Type

Yeast Extract

Yeast Autolysate

Yeast Beta-Glucan

Other Yeast Derivatives

Specialty Yeast Market by Species

Saccharomyces Cerevisiae

Kluyveromyces

Saccharomyces Boulardii

Others

Specialty Yeast Market by Application

Bakery Production

Flavoring

Beverage Production

Health & Nutritional

Animal Feed

Biofuels

Specialty Yeast Market by Industry

Food Bakery Functional Food Savory Others

Beverages

Feed

Others

Specialty Yeast Market by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Rest of the World Latin America Middle East and Africa



Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5032

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Industrial Enzymes Market by Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases, Phytases), Source (Plant, Animal, Microorganism), Form (Liquid, Solid), End User (Food and Beverage Processors, Cosmetics, Biofuel, Textiles, Pulp and Paper, Animal Feed), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/industrial-enzymes-market-4990

Food Enzymes Market by Source (Microorganisms, Animals, Plant), Type (Carbohydrase, Protease, Lipase), Form (Liquid, Solid), Application (Bakery, Dairy, Beverage, Meat Processing), and Geography- Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-enzymes-market-4955

Single-use Bioreactors Market by Product (Single-use Bioreactor, Media Bags, Filtration Assembly, Others), Usage (Lab-scale, Pilot Scale, Large-scale), Type (Stirred tank, Wave-Induced, Bubble-Column, Others), Cell Type (Mammalian, bacterial, Yeast, Others), Application (Bioproduction, Research, Process Development), End user (Pharma and Biotech, CROs, Research and Academia) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/single-use-bioreactors-market-5005

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/283/specialty-yeast-market-2025

CONTACT: Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com



