Specialty Yeast Market worth $4.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Yeast Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 7.0%, in terms of value between 2022 and 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The reasons that are driving the growth of the specialty yeast market are increasing demand for specialty yeast products across various food, beverage, feed and other industries such as healthcare, biotechnology, cosmetics among others that are contributing significantly to their growth. Specialty yeast products enhance the nutritional profile of the various food and feed products and also provide a strong taste and flavor offering due to which they are in significant demand from the food industries.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=231306040

Browse in-depth TOC on "Specialty Yeast Market" 
189 – Tables 
44 – Figures 
194 – Pages

Yeast extracts account for the largest market share in the specialty yeast market.

Based on type, yeast extracts account for the dominant share in the specialty yeast market. Due to the recent global rise in awareness regarding natural ingredients and products, yeast extracts have been able to gain significant traction in the industry as a natural ingredient. It also offers various desirable characteristics such as amino acids, carbohydrates, minerals and vitamins and finds a range of applications across a large number of food products such as soups, sauces, meat preparations and savory mixes.

The Saccharomyces cerevisiae segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the specialty yeast market during the forecast period

Based on species, the saccharomyces cerevisiae segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the specialty yeast market. Some of the reasons boosting the growth of this category are the increased robustness and the ability of the species to withstand stressful conditions. They find a large number of applications for yeast extracts that are used in production of bread, beer, wine, and soy sauce as it offers desirable characteristics such as high fermentation efficiency, rapid growth rate and has a good ability to produce ethanol with an effective usage of sugar.

The food segment is projected to retain its position as the dominant segment in the specialty yeast market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the food segment is expected to retain its position as the dominant and the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The specialty yeasts witness growing demand from the food industry as they cater to a large number of food products such as bakery products, functional foods, savory products and other food applications such as food flavorings, soups, snacks, sauces and seasonings.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=231306040

Europe is projected to be the largest market for the specialty yeast industry during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe is projected to be the largest market for specialty yeast industry during the forecast period. The growth of the specialty yeast in the region is supported by the well-established food & beverage industries and the increased demand for natural ingredients, which have led to the widespread acceptance of yeast extracts in the region. The recent growth of the bioethanol industry in the European market has also significantly contributed to the growth of the specialty yeast market in Europe.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such Associated British Foods Plc (UK), ADM (US), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), DSM (Netherlands), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Kerry Group Plc. (Ireland), Lesaffre (France), AngelYeast Co., Ltd. (China), Biorigin (Brazil), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=231306040

Browse Adjacent Reports: Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Feed Yeast Market by Type (Yeast Derivatives, Probiotic Yeast, Brewer's Yeast, and Specialty Yeast), Livestock (Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, Aquatic Animals, Pets and Equine), Genus, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Yeast Market by Type (Baker's Yeast, Brewer's Yeast, Wine Yeast, Probiotics Yeast), Form (Active, Instant, Fresh), Genus (Saccharomyces, Kluyveromyces), Application (Food, Feed), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 
630 Dundee Road 
Suite 430 
Northbrook, IL 60062 
USA: +1-888-600-6441 
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com 
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/specialty-yeast-market.asp 
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ 
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/specialty-yeast.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/specialty-yeast-market-worth-4-6-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301594098.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

