Specimen Validity Testing Global Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2030: Relevance of Drug Testing for Medical Professionals Drives Demand

The global market for Specimen Validity Testing estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $756.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR



The Specimen Validity Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$756.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$683.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Prevalence of Substance Abuse: Major Growth Driver

Governmental Efforts to Alleviate Drug Abuse Builds Robust Business Case

Increased Emphasis on Workplace Drug Testing Augurs Well

Saliva Drug Testing: More Suitable for Workplace Testing

Emphasis on Creating A Drug-Free Workplace

Marijuana Testing Gathers Pace

Relevance of Drug Testing for Medical Professionals Drives Demand

Increased Opportunities in Alcohol Testing Vertical

Growing Use Case in Rehabilitation Centers

Regulations

