U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,119.21
    +42.61 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,092.96
    +6.92 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,816.32
    +231.77 (+2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,960.81
    +28.87 (+1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.63
    -2.24 (-2.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.90
    +21.60 (+1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    +0.26 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0991
    +0.0125 (+1.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    -0.1320 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2373
    +0.0056 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9460
    -1.1220 (-0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,691.78
    +755.16 (+3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    538.70
    +296.03 (+121.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,346.88
    +19.77 (+0.07%)
     

Speck Announces New Protective Cases for Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Smartphones

·2 min read

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Speck released new cases for the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra. The full line of cases includes Presidio2 Grip, Presidio Perfect-Clear, Presidio Perfect-Clear with Glitter, and Presidio Prefect-Mist. All of Speck's Presidio cases feature 360 degree protection with Microban antimicrobial product protection, 13-foot drop testing and raised bezel screen protection.

Speck Cases for the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra
Speck Cases for the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra

Speck Cases for the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra

Presidio2 Grip is an updated version of its predecessor with new no-slip inverted grips to provide great durability and longevity. All of the Speck clear cases feature a proprietary Perfect-Clear coating to resist yellowing and discoloration over time while maintaining protection, durability and style.

Find more details on the full Samsung Galaxy S23 series lineup below:

  • Presidio2 Grip ($39.95) – The iconic grip case is now 20% slimmer for optimized use with other accessories. Available in black, coastal blue and charcoal.

  • Presidio Perfect-Clear ($39.95) – The most clear protective case Speck has ever designed. Its new materials keep the case clear longer while providing more protection and durability.

  • Presidio Perfect-Clear with Glitter ($44.95) – A sparkly case featuring embedded shimmering glass crystals and comes in both gold and platinum. These cases resist fading and scratching, and won't wear off. Get all this style in a 13-foot drop tested case.

  • Presidio Perfect-Mist ($39.95) – This obsidian-colored case combines the best features of Presidio Perfect-Clear technology with a luxurious soft-touch coating, creating a matte finish that is durable and protective.

All Speck cases are tested in the real world so users can feel confident their new device is protected. The raised bezel on each case provides an added edge to help protect screens from scratching and shattering if the phone falls and lands face-down. Each Speck Presidio case comes with a lifetime warranty.

Speck cases are available now for the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra starting at $39.95 at SpeckProducts.com and select retailers.

About Speck

Since 2001, Speck has been creating award-winning products to help people discover the magic in their tech devices. Each Speck accessory is created to make the devices they're designed for be more fun to use and feel better to own. Our mission at Speck is to inspire play with technology, making every day a bit more fun. We're located in Silicon Valley, where big ideas are transformed into life-enhancing products and experiences. The Speck community and our local environment inspire us to spark play in everything we do.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/speck-announces-new-protective-cases-for-samsung-galaxy-s23-series-smartphones-301736667.html

SOURCE Speck Products

Recommended Stories

  • Apple set to post rare revenue drop as focus shifts to demand rebound

    Apple Inc is expected to report its first decline in quarterly revenue in nearly four years after strict COVID-19 curbs in China rapped the economy and related protests upended iPhone production at its biggest supplier Foxconn. Investors will look for details on how Chief Executive Tim Cook is trying to bolster demand in a weak economy that has prompted mass layoffs in the tech industry, a move Apple has so far avoided thanks to frugal hiring during the pandemic. "With supply chain challenges largely normalized, we now believe Apple is entering a period of slower demand due to macro factors," said Cowen analyst Krish Sankar, adding that he expects 2% fewer iPhone units to be sold in 2023.

  • Samsung holds prices on Galaxy smartphones amid inflation, slumping market

    Samsung unveiled three new smartphones with advanced cameras, enhanced productivity and more powerful batteries and storage at comparable prices from last year

  • Samsung Clocks 8% Revenue Decline In Q4 Due To Softness In Semiconductor & Smartphone Businesses; Expects Recovery In Second Half

    Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 8% year-on-year to KRW 70.46 trillion. Semiconductor businesses revenue was KRW 20.07 trillion, down 24% Y/Y due to falling memory prices amid soft customer sentiment. Samsung Display Corporation (SDC) reported revenue of KRW 9.31 trillion, up 3% Y/Y as mobile's market demand contracted, partially offset by a focus on high-end OLED products for smartphones and sales of QD-OLED panels. The MX and Networks b

  • Samsung Electronics Operating Profit Falls 69% on Lower Tech Demand

    Profit slumped as the company’s mainstay memory-chip and smartphone businesses grappled with a sharp drop-off in demand and high inventories.

  • Meta beats Q4 estimates on both the top and bottom lines

    Tech editor Dan Howley takes a closer look at Meta's latest earnings beat alongside updates to its share buyback program.

  • Meta earnings: Stock spikes after better-than-expected revenue

    Meta (META) reported its Q4 2022 earnings today after the bell, and the Facebook parent beat key revenue expectations amid a difficult ad market.

  • Meta stock jumps after hours on Q4 revenue beat, share buyback plans

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith reports on how Meta stock is trading after hours following the Facebook parent company's Q4 earnings results.

  • Here's the Most Important Number in SoFi's Earnings

    SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) recently reported fourth-quarter earnings that were extremely impressive. But there's one number that I'm most excited about, and it isn't any of the headline stats. In this short video, I run down the highlights of the quarter and the most important number for investors to watch.

  • 3 Big Reasons to Sell Cassava Sciences Stock Right Now

    On any list of biotech plays that might multiply in value in a relatively short period, Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) is likely to be near the top of the list. It's exploring whether its drug called simufilam is safe and effective to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease, though its clinical trials have (so far) shed little light on the issue. The biggest reason to sell Cassava stock: After an open-label phase 2 clinical trial of simufilam, the market reacted quite negatively to the release of new data that management spun as being positive.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • AMD tops Q4 earnings expectations despite slowing PC sales

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss quarterly earnings for AMD, the drop in PC sales and shipments, and the outlook for AMD.

  • Biggest winners and losers from the Fed’s interest rate hike

    As the Fed raises interest rates, here are the biggest winners and losers from its latest decision.

  • Sea Limited Stock Is Not Out of the Woods

    Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) has fallen from grace lately as it faces challenges from the post-pandemic effects and the weak global economies. Sea's management team responded by pivoting from growth to self-sufficiency and profitability to deal with these challenges.

  • Federal Reserve was very clear that 'the job is not done': Strategist

    U.S. Bank SVP & Public Markets Group Head Lisa Erickson sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the Fed's latest rate hike decision, Chair Powell's commitment to the inflation-fighting mission, and stock rallies seen amid the latest rate hikes.

  • Where Will Broadcom Stock Be In 1 Year?

    Broadcom's (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock rose about 3.8% over the past 12 months. During that same period, the S&P 500 declined 9.3%, and the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index lost 13.2% of its value. Broadcom outperformed the market and many of its industry peers for four reasons.

  • Chubb's (CB) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates on Higher Cat Loss

    Chubb's (CB) fourth-quarter 2022 results reflect higher catastrophe losses, which were partially offset by higher net investment income and higher premiums in the company's North America businesses.

  • 3 Juicy Dividend Stocks in Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio to Buy in February

    Want to know which stocks Warren Buffett owns? Many investors don't realize that there's another group of stocks Buffett owns in addition to the stocks listed in Berkshire's 13-F documents. New England Asset Management (NEAM) is an investment firm that's a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.

  • 2 Hot Stocks That Have Already More Than Doubled in 2023

    Carvana has more than doubled this year, but largely because it cratered in 2022 on fears about the company's financial troubles. You may know Carvana through its ads promoting its high-tech platform for the selling of used cars. You may even live in one of the handful of cities where Carvana has a towering physical presence with its 9-story glass-enclosed vending machines offering shiny secondhand vehicles.

  • Meta stock spikes despite earnings miss, as Facebook hits 2 billion users for first time and sales guidance quells fears

    Meta shares soared Wednesday despite an earnings miss, as the Facebook parent company guided for potentially more revenue than Wall Street expected

  • Biden Promises to Veto Bill to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate if It Passes

    Right now, the average price for a loaf of bread is, approximately, $1.87. Under a new law proposed by House Republicans, that price would go up to more than $2.50. This would be the result of the Fair Tax Act, … Continue reading → The post Congress to Vote on Whether to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.