Spec's is getting into the cannabis game with the new Hi Seltzer sold in stores

Spec's Wine & Spirits a — Texas-founded and family-owned liquor store — is entering the cannabis beverage business, and it is doing so through a new partnership with Hi Seltzer, a hemp-infused (Delta 8) seltzer.

Lisa Rydman-Lindsey of Spec’s explained why the liquor store finally made the decision to start offering the hemp-based product.

“Our leadership team spends considerable time analyzing the trends and reviewing consumer habits, which led us to investigate the THC-infused space in late 2022,” Rydman-Lindsey said in a written statement. "This was around the same time Hi Seltzer introduced its brand, and we enjoyed the tasting.”

After Spec’s highlighted the cannabis market as a growth opportunity, The Hi Seltzer branding and its low-dose concentration proved to be the ideal opportunity for Spec's to test the new market.

Hi Seltzer CEO Lou Police expressed excitement about adding Spec’s to its already deep roster of stores.

“As the THC-infused market continues to evolve and expand across the country, especially in Texas, Hi Seltzer is thrilled to represent a trusted, first-touch option for Spec's customers,” Police said in a statement.

The Hi Seltzer CEO also said the company’s drinks aim to create an “approachable, delicious, refreshing THC beverage” and he is grateful for the opportunity to introduce new customers to his brand's products.

Hi Seltzer is a zero-calorie, zero-sugar, zero-alcohol, hemp (Delta 8)-infused seltzer.

Each 12oz can contain 5mg of D8, which is intended to produce “a more subdued and gentler high” than other THC-infused products on the market. Hi Seltzer comes in five flavors: Watermelon, Pineapple, Wild Berry, Real Cherry, and Lemon Lime. It is available in over 3,000 stores across 24 states and can now be found in all Spec’s stores.

Spec’s started in Houston in 1962 and has been growing across the state ever since. The liquor store now has more than 200 locations in more than 100 cities across Texas and carries a wide array of wines, spirits, craft beers and gourmet foods.

