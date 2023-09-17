Is Spectra Systems Corporation (LON:SPSY) Trading At A 22% Discount?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Spectra Systems fair value estimate is UK£2.13

Current share price of UK£1.66 suggests Spectra Systems is potentially 22% undervalued

Peers of Spectra Systems are currently trading on average at a 32% premium

Does the September share price for Spectra Systems Corporation (LON:SPSY) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$6.80m US$6.76m US$6.75m US$6.78m US$6.82m US$6.88m US$6.95m US$7.03m US$7.12m US$7.21m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -1.58% Est @ -0.69% Est @ -0.07% Est @ 0.36% Est @ 0.67% Est @ 0.88% Est @ 1.03% Est @ 1.14% Est @ 1.21% Est @ 1.26% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.8% US$6.4 US$5.9 US$5.5 US$5.2 US$4.9 US$4.6 US$4.4 US$4.2 US$3.9 US$3.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$49m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$7.2m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (6.8%– 1.4%) = US$135m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$135m÷ ( 1 + 6.8%)10= US$70m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$119m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£1.7, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 22% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Spectra Systems as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.080. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Spectra Systems

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Electronic market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for SPSY.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Spectra Systems, we've compiled three fundamental factors you should explore:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Spectra Systems , and understanding them should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does SPSY's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

