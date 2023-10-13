Spectra Systems Corporation's (LON:SPSY) top owners are individual investors with 41% stake, while 35% is held by institutions

Key Insights

Significant control over Spectra Systems by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 7 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insiders own 25% of Spectra Systems

A look at the shareholders of Spectra Systems Corporation (LON:SPSY) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 41% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And institutions on the other hand have a 35% ownership in the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Spectra Systems.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Spectra Systems?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Spectra Systems. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Spectra Systems, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Spectra Systems is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Nicholas Slater with 10% of shares outstanding. With 10% and 9.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, Close Asset Management Ltd. and Mercantile Investment Company Limited are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Nabil Lawandy, the CEO has 5.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

We did some more digging and found that 7 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Spectra Systems

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Spectra Systems Corporation. It has a market capitalization of just UK£86m, and insiders have UK£21m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 41% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Spectra Systems better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Spectra Systems has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

