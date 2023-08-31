Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Ticks All The Boxes When It Comes To Earnings Growth

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Spectra Systems Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Spectra Systems grew its EPS by 13% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Spectra Systems achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 18% to US$20m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Spectra Systems Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Spectra Systems shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have US$19m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 25% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is Spectra Systems Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Spectra Systems is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Spectra Systems.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

