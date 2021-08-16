Spectra7 and Foxconn to Demonstrate 400Gbps PAM4 Active Copper Cables

DesignCon Showcase of QSFP-DD Active Copper Interconnects from 28 to 34AWG Brings Higher Speed, Reach and Routability to Hyperscale Installations

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVND) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, and Foxconn Interconnect Technology, Inc. (Foxconn) a leading supplier of interconnect solutions, announced that they will be demonstrating various lengths and AWGs of 400Gbps QSFP-DD Active Copper Cables (ACCs) at the DesignCon 2021 expo on August 17 and 18 in San Jose, California.

400Gbps interconnects are increasingly being used to interconnect high-powered Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) servers that need this massive bandwidth to analyze increasingly large and complex data sets as well as to serve the rising focus on parallel computing in these data centers. At lower speeds of 25Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps these servers have been connected with passive direct attached copper (DAC) cables. Now at 400Gbps, Hyperscalers are requiring thinner and more flexible cables to accommodate the increased rack density. Bringing a 400Gbps passive DAC to each server is challenging, as these cables are usually 26AWG and extremely difficult to route. Bend radius and bend space are key cable parameters. Spectra7's GaugeChangerTM chips allow smaller gauges down to 34AWG copper to be used thus dramatically improving both measurements. Foxconn will be demonstrating a 2.5-meter 34AWG ACC to address this application.

Hyperscalers are also requiring longer cables to accommodate increased switch radix. At 400Gbps, passive DACs can only reach about 2.5 meters. Foxconn will be demonstrating a 5 meter 28AWG ACC to address these longer reach applications.

"Foxconn is a technology and market leader," said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. "We are proud to be partnering with them in the burgeoning Active Copper Cable market and delighted to be showcasing our technology with them at the DesignCon 2021 expo."

ABOUT FOXCONN INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY, LIMITED ("FIT")

Foxconn Interconnect Technology ( FIT ) is a leading global solutions developer and manufacturer cultivating connectivity for a better world. With unsurpassed capabilities in development, research, manufacturing engineering and design, production, supply chain, and go-to-market planning for world class brands and private label products spanning B2C and B2B categories, FIT is at the forefront of worldwide technological trends delivering compelling user experiences at scale. With offices and manufacturing sites located in Asia, the Americas and Europe, FIT is a global leader in the manufacturing of high precision interconnect components.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

