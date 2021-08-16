U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

Spectra7 and Foxconn to Demonstrate 400Gbps PAM4 Active Copper Cables

·4 min read
In this article:
DesignCon Showcase of QSFP-DD Active Copper Interconnects from 28 to 34AWG Brings Higher Speed, Reach and Routability to Hyperscale Installations

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVND) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for broadband connectivity markets, and Foxconn Interconnect Technology, Inc. (Foxconn) a leading supplier of interconnect solutions, announced that they will be demonstrating various lengths and AWGs of 400Gbps QSFP-DD Active Copper Cables (ACCs) at the DesignCon 2021 expo on August 17 and 18 in San Jose, California.

(PRNewsfoto/Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.)

400Gbps interconnects are increasingly being used to interconnect high-powered Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) servers that need this massive bandwidth to analyze increasingly large and complex data sets as well as to serve the rising focus on parallel computing in these data centers. At lower speeds of 25Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps these servers have been connected with passive direct attached copper (DAC) cables. Now at 400Gbps, Hyperscalers are requiring thinner and more flexible cables to accommodate the increased rack density. Bringing a 400Gbps passive DAC to each server is challenging, as these cables are usually 26AWG and extremely difficult to route. Bend radius and bend space are key cable parameters. Spectra7's GaugeChangerTM chips allow smaller gauges down to 34AWG copper to be used thus dramatically improving both measurements. Foxconn will be demonstrating a 2.5-meter 34AWG ACC to address this application.

Hyperscalers are also requiring longer cables to accommodate increased switch radix. At 400Gbps, passive DACs can only reach about 2.5 meters. Foxconn will be demonstrating a 5 meter 28AWG ACC to address these longer reach applications.

"Foxconn is a technology and market leader," said Spectra7 CEO Raouf Halim. "We are proud to be partnering with them in the burgeoning Active Copper Cable market and delighted to be showcasing our technology with them at the DesignCon 2021 expo."

ABOUT FOXCONN INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY, LIMITED ("FIT")

Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) is a leading global solutions developer and manufacturer cultivating connectivity for a better world. With unsurpassed capabilities in development, research, manufacturing engineering and design, production, supply chain, and go-to-market planning for world class brands and private label products spanning B2C and B2B categories, FIT is at the forefront of worldwide technological trends delivering compelling user experiences at scale. With offices and manufacturing sites located in Asia, the Americas and Europe, FIT is a global leader in the manufacturing of high precision interconnect components.

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provided (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, the timing of the effective date of the Consolidation, the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.
John Mitchell
Investor Relations
650-269-3043
ir@spectra7.com

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.
Bonnie Tomei
Chief Financial Officer
669-212-1089
pr@spectra7.com

1

Markets and Markets https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ai-infrastructure.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spectra7-and-foxconn-to-demonstrate-400gbps-pam4-active-copper-cables-301355477.html

SOURCE Spectra7 Microsystems Inc.

