Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) shareholders have earned a 6.2% CAGR over the last five years

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT) share price is up 35% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Looking at the last year alone, the stock is up 15%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

We don't think Spectral Medical's revenue of CA$1,786,000 is enough to establish significant demand. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). It seems likely some shareholders believe that Spectral Medical has the funding to invent a new product before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets to raise equity. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt.

Our data indicates that Spectral Medical had CA$14m more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in September 2023. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. So the fact that the stock is up 136% per year, over 5 years shows that high risks can lead to high rewards, sometimes. It's clear more than a few people believe in the potential. You can see in the image below, how Spectral Medical's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

TSX:EDT Debt to Equity History December 30th 2023

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Given that situation, many of the best investors like to check if insiders have been buying shares. It's often positive if so, assuming the buying is sustained and meaningful. You can click here to see if there are insiders buying.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Spectral Medical shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 15% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 6% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Spectral Medical is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those make us uncomfortable...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Canadian exchanges.

