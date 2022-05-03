U.S. markets close in 1 hour 27 minutes

Spectre Announces Resumption of Trading and Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / Spectre Capital Corp. ("Spectre" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report that trading in the Company's common shares will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") on or about May 5, 2022.

The Company is also pleased to report that, at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Tuesday March 22, 2022, shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions brought forth at the Meeting. In particular, at the Meeting:

  • the three current member of the board of directors being, Geoff Balderson, Stephen Ross Gatensbury and Robert Shewchuk, were re-elected;

  • Crowe Mackay LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company;

  • the Company passed a special resolution of disinterested shareholders to remove the consequences associated with the Company not completing a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its date of its listing of the Exchange, in accordance with certain changes to Exchange Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies ("Policy 2.4"); and

  • the Company passed a special resolution of disinterested shareholders approving certain amendments to the Company's escrow agreement dated November 20, 2018, in accordance with certain changes to Policy 2.4. The revised Escrow Agreement is now available on www.SEDAR.com.

The Company continues to evaluate and review acquisition opportunities with a view to completing its Qualifying Transaction (as defined under Policy 2.4).

About Spectre Capital Corp.

Spectre is a capital pool company created pursuant to the policies of the TSXV. It does not own any assets, other than cash or cash equivalents. The principal business of Spectre is to identify and evaluate opportunities for the acquisition of an interest in assets or businesses and, once identified and evaluated, to negotiate an acquisition or participation subject to acceptance by the TSXV so as to complete a Qualifying Transaction in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

For further information, please contact:

Geoff Balderson
Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Telephone: 604-602-0001

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. Specifically, this news release includes forward-looking statements regarding the resumption of the Company's stock trading following termination of the contemplated qualifying transaction. The forward-looking statements reflect the Company management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially: whether the Company is able to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals for the Termination. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Spectre, including those described in Spectre's amended and restated final prospectus dated February 12, 2020, filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Alberta Securities Commission and the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan and available on www.sedar.com.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: SEGEV LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699957/Spectre-Announces-Resumption-of-Trading-and-Results-of-Annual-General-and-Special-Meeting

