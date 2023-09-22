Spectris' (LON:SXS) Dividend Will Be Increased To £0.253

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 10th of November to £0.253. This makes the dividend yield 2.3%, which is above the industry average.

Spectris' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Spectris was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 52.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 40% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Spectris Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.39 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.766. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.0% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Spectris' EPS has fallen by approximately 11% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Our Thoughts On Spectris' Dividend

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Spectris that investors should take into consideration. Is Spectris not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

