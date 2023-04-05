Spectris (LON:SXS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.513

Spectris plc's (LON:SXS) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to £0.513 on 30th of June. This makes the dividend yield 2.0%, which is above the industry average.

Spectris' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Spectris' dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings and perhaps more concerning was that it was 105% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 81.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 40% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Spectris Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.39, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.754. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.8% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Spectris' EPS has fallen by approximately 11% per year during the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Spectris will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Spectris that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

