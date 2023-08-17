Spectris (LON:SXS) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of £0.253 on the 10th of November, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the annual payment to 2.3% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Spectris' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Spectris was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 51.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 40% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Spectris Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.39, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.766. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.0% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Spectris' earnings per share has shrunk at 11% a year over the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

In Summary

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. With shrinking earnings, the company may see some issues maintaining the dividend even though they look pretty sustainable for now. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Spectris that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Spectris not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

