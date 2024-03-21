Spectris (LON:SXS) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 28th of June to £0.539. This makes the dividend yield 2.4%, which is above the industry average.

Spectris' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Spectris' earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 46.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 40% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Spectris Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.403 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.792. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.0% a year over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Spectris May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Unfortunately, Spectris' earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year.

In Summary

Overall, it's great to see the dividend being raised and that it is still in a sustainable range. With shrinking earnings, the company may see some issues maintaining the dividend even though they look pretty sustainable for now. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Without at least some growth in earnings per share over time, the dividend will eventually come under pressure either from competition or inflation. See if the 12 analysts are forecasting a turnaround in our free collection of analyst estimates here. Is Spectris not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

