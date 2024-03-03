Spectris (LON:SXS) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 28th of June to £0.539. This will take the annual payment to 2.4% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Spectris' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, Spectris was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 36.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 43%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Spectris Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.403 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.792. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.0% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Although it's important to note that Spectris' earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

In Summary

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. The earnings coverage is acceptable for now, but with earnings on the decline we would definitely keep an eye on the payout ratio. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Without at least some growth in earnings per share over time, the dividend will eventually come under pressure either from competition or inflation. See if the 12 analysts are forecasting a turnaround in our free collection of analyst estimates here. Is Spectris not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

