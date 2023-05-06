Spectris' (LON:SXS) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 30th of June to £0.513. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 2.0%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Spectris' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. At the time of the last dividend payment, Spectris was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 104% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 77.6% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 41% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Spectris Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.39 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.754. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.8% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Spectris' earnings per share has shrunk at 11% a year over the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Spectris will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think Spectris is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Spectris that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

