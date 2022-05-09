Spectrometry Market Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis Report 2021-2028, Featuring Profiles of Key Players ThermoFisher Scientific, Adeptrix, Bio-Rad Laboratories and Agilent Technologies

Company Logo

Spectrometry Market

Dublin, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spectrometry Market, by Product Type, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Spectrometry refers to the observation and measurement of wavelengths of light or other electromagnetic radiation. Atomic spectroscopy, mass spectroscopy, and molecular spectroscopy are the three types of spectroscopy. The determination of elemental composition by its electromagnetic or mass spectrum is known as atomic spectroscopy. Mass spectrometry is a process that measures the mass-to-charge ratio of charged particles and it works on the principle that moving ions may be deflected by electric and magnetic fields. Molecular spectroscopy relates to the interactions that occur between molecules and electromagnetic radiation. Spectrometry instruments are extremely important in the analytical, pharmaceutical, and life science industries.

These industries have observed an increase in the demand for spectrometric equipment, for drug composition identification, the discovery of novel chemicals and metals, and other biomolecular analysis which includes characterization of polymeric molecules. In addition, spectrometry is used in many clinical areas such as therapeutic drug monitoring, drugs of abuse, and clinical toxicology.

Increasing development of new advanced technology in spectrometry for wide applications is expected to drive the global spectrometry market growth during the forecast period.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global spectrometry market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global spectrometry market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Adeptrix Corp, Analytik Jena AG., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Waters Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, and Advion, Inc.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global spectrometry market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have an ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global spectrometry market

Global Spectrometry Market, By Product Type:

Atomic Spectroscopy

Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy

X- Ray Diffraction

Implantable

X-Ray Fluorescence

Inductively Coupled Plasma

Ark Spark

Elemental Analyzers

ICP-MS

Mass Spectroscopy

TANDEM LC/MS

Liquid Chromatography

Gas Chromatography

MALDI - TOF

Fourier Transform

Single Quadrupole

Molecular Spectroscopy

NMR

UV Visualization

Infrared

Color Measurement

Near Infrared

Raman

Global Spectrometry Market, By End User:

Biopharmaceutical Industries

Research & Academic Institutes

Others

Global Spectrometry Market, By Region:

North America

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

By Country

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

By Country

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

By Country

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

By Country/Region

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

Company Profiles

ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.

Adeptrix Corp

Analytik Jena AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Danaher Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare

Waters Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Advion, Inc.

