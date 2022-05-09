Spectrometry Market Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis Report 2021-2028, Featuring Profiles of Key Players ThermoFisher Scientific, Adeptrix, Bio-Rad Laboratories and Agilent Technologies
Spectrometry Market
Dublin, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spectrometry Market, by Product Type, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Spectrometry refers to the observation and measurement of wavelengths of light or other electromagnetic radiation. Atomic spectroscopy, mass spectroscopy, and molecular spectroscopy are the three types of spectroscopy. The determination of elemental composition by its electromagnetic or mass spectrum is known as atomic spectroscopy. Mass spectrometry is a process that measures the mass-to-charge ratio of charged particles and it works on the principle that moving ions may be deflected by electric and magnetic fields. Molecular spectroscopy relates to the interactions that occur between molecules and electromagnetic radiation. Spectrometry instruments are extremely important in the analytical, pharmaceutical, and life science industries.
These industries have observed an increase in the demand for spectrometric equipment, for drug composition identification, the discovery of novel chemicals and metals, and other biomolecular analysis which includes characterization of polymeric molecules. In addition, spectrometry is used in many clinical areas such as therapeutic drug monitoring, drugs of abuse, and clinical toxicology.
Increasing development of new advanced technology in spectrometry for wide applications is expected to drive the global spectrometry market growth during the forecast period.
Key features of the study:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global spectrometry market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global spectrometry market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, strategies
Key companies covered as a part of this study include ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Adeptrix Corp, Analytik Jena AG., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Waters Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, and Advion, Inc.
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global spectrometry market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have an ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global spectrometry market
Global Spectrometry Market, By Product Type:
Atomic Spectroscopy
Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy
X- Ray Diffraction
Implantable
X-Ray Fluorescence
Inductively Coupled Plasma
Ark Spark
Elemental Analyzers
ICP-MS
Mass Spectroscopy
TANDEM LC/MS
Liquid Chromatography
Gas Chromatography
MALDI - TOF
Fourier Transform
Single Quadrupole
Molecular Spectroscopy
NMR
UV Visualization
Infrared
Color Measurement
Near Infrared
Raman
Global Spectrometry Market, By End User:
Biopharmaceutical Industries
Research & Academic Institutes
Others
Global Spectrometry Market, By Region:
North America
By Country
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
By Country
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Europe
By Country
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
By Country
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East
By Country
GCC
Israel
Rest of Middle East
Africa
By Country/Region
South Africa
Central Africa
North Africa
Company Profiles
ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.
Adeptrix Corp
Analytik Jena AG
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Bruker Corporation
Danaher Corporation
PerkinElmer, Inc.
Siemens Healthcare
Waters Corporation
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Shimadzu Corporation
Advion, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4qn7qr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900