Spectrotel Receives 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

·2 min read

NEPTUNE, N.J., July 22, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrotel, Inc., a next-generation aggregator and leading integrated communication services provider today announced TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, has named its Collaboration and Customer Experience suite of services as a 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner.

Spectrotel has developed a robust Unified Communications portfolio including several Gartner Magic Quadrant partners– enabling them to offer a fully integrated platform providing the highest level of features, reliability, and security.

"We are honored to be selected for the Unified Communications Product of the Year Award," said Ross Artale, Spectrotel President and COO. "Spectrotel's extensive Cloud Communications portfolio, offers true choice for the next generation of business communications and customer experiences. Our capacity to be flexible and create a solution that works for each customer's unique needs has driven our continued growth year over year within the enterprise space."

"It gives me great pleasure to honor Spectrotel as a 2022 recipient of TMC's Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by Spectrotel in their groundbreaking and fully integrated Collaboration and Customer Experience suite of services."

Winners of the 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award will be announced online and highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.

About Spectrotel

As the Next Generation Aggregator, Spectrotel is uniquely positioned to address the IT challenges of today and tomorrow. Leveraging their expansive relationships with best-in-class technology providers, with their thorough approach to understanding customer-specific organizational requirements, Spectrotel delivers comprehensive solutions to minimize risk, optimize resources and technology, and modernize the enterprise.

For more information, visit www.spectrotel.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Terri Vaccarino
Vice President, Marketing & Product
Spectrotel, Inc.
tvaccarino@spectrotel.com
+1.732.345.7917

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spectrotel-receives-2022-unified-communications-product-of-the-year-award-301591937.html

SOURCE Spectrotel, Inc.

