Spectrum Brands Holdings Executive Chairman & CEO Acquires 1.7% More Stock \

Those following along with Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by David Maura, Executive Chairman & CEO of the company, who spent a stonking US$723k on stock at an average price of US$72.32. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 1.7%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Spectrum Brands Holdings

In fact, the recent purchase by David Maura was the biggest purchase of Spectrum Brands Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$74.07 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. David Maura was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.2% of Spectrum Brands Holdings shares, worth about US$66m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Spectrum Brands Holdings Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Spectrum Brands Holdings insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Spectrum Brands Holdings that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

