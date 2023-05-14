Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.42

The board of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.42 per share on the 8th of June. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.4%, which is around the industry average.

Spectrum Brands Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Even though Spectrum Brands Holdings isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio will be 35%, which makes us pretty comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Spectrum Brands Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Spectrum Brands Holdings has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. The annual payment during the last 5 years was $10.42 in 2018, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.68. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 84% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Over the past five years, it looks as though Spectrum Brands Holdings' EPS has declined at around 36% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Spectrum Brands Holdings that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

