Spectrum Investment Advisors Announces a New Hire and Two Promotions

2 min read

MEQUON, Wis., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Investment Advisors, Inc. begins 2022 with the addition of a relationship manager and the promotion of two employees. The announcement comes as Spectrum seeks to increase capacity to serve its expanding client base as the firm experiences continued growth and success.

Emily Zimmerman, Relationship Manager
Emily Zimmerman, Relationship Manager

Emily Zimmerman hired as a Relationship Manager
Spectrum is excited to welcome Emily to the firm to meet the demands of Spectrum's growing client portfolio. Emily earned a Bachelor of Arts in Human Resource Management from the Lubar School of Business at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Emily holds the General Securities Registered Representative license (Series 7) and the Investment Adviser Representative license (Series 66). She has been in the retirement services industry since 2009. Prior to joining Spectrum, Emily's career provided her with experience as a retirement plan advisor, working one-on-one with plan participants, and as a liaison for plan sponsors on behalf of a recordkeeper.

Yesica Rojo, CFPC® promoted to full-time Financial Education Advisor
Yesica joined the firm in May of 2021 as a part-time Account Executive providing one-on-one investment consultations in both English and Spanish to retirement plan participants. Yesica earned the Certified Personal Finance Counselor® (CPFC®) designation, holds the Investment Adviser Representative license (Series 65), earned a postgraduate degree in Management and a bachelor's degree in International Business from the University of Medellin, Colombia and is currently pursuing her MBA in finance at Marquette University. In her new role as full-time Financial Education Advisor, Yesica's current responsibilities will be expanded upon to include individual wealth management.

Paul Minick, CFP®, CFPC® promoted to Financial Education Manager
Paul joined the firm in early 2019 as a part-time Account Executive, transitioning to full time in January 2020, and has been in the financial industry since 2000. As Financial Education Manager, Paul is responsible for coordination of the financial education advisor team, developing educational plans and providing one-on-one investment consultations to plan participants. Paul recently became a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERÔ practitioner and holds the Investment Adviser Representative license (Series 65) as well as the Certified Personal Finance Counselor® designation.

About Spectrum Investment Advisors
Spectrum Investment Advisors was incorporated in 1995. Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. For more information about Spectrum visit their website at www.spectruminvestor.com. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Yesica Rojo, Financial Education Advisor
Yesica Rojo, Financial Education Advisor
Paul Minick, Financial Education Manager
Paul Minick, Financial Education Manager



View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spectrum-investment-advisors-announces-a-new-hire-and-two-promotions-301468881.html

SOURCE Spectrum Investment Advisors

