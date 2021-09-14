U.S. markets close in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,446.92
    -21.81 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.32
    -285.31 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,068.50
    -37.09 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.62
    -15.17 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.13
    -0.32 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.10
    +10.70 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2820
    -0.0420 (-3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3847
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6180
    -0.3770 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,646.32
    +2,131.95 (+4.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,189.29
    +30.56 (+2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.06
    -34.37 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Spectrum Investment Advisors Welcomes Thomas Shide, CFA® to the Investment Analyst Team

·1 min read

MEQUON, Wis., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Investment Advisors has hired Thomas Shide, CFA® as Senior Investment Analyst for the firm. In his role as Senior Investment Analyst, Shide is responsible for the analytical research of investments, portfolio construction, and market research.

Senior Investment Analyst
Senior Investment Analyst

Shide brings with him seven years of experience having previously worked at Bank of America's Private Bank as an investment analyst. Shide is a CFA charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute, and a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee. Fluent in Spanish, Shide earned a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Houston.

Manuel Rosado, President of Spectrum Investment Advisors said, "We're very excited to have Thomas on board. His depth of knowledge and expertise will complement our team of seasoned executives very well."

A Texas transplant, Shide lives in Milwaukee. While not working he enjoys indoor soccer, biking and hiking. Welcome to the team Thomas.

The CFA designation is globally recognized and attests to a charterholder's success in a rigorous and comprehensive study program in the field of investment management and research analysis.

About Spectrum Investment Advisors
Spectrum Investment Advisors was incorporated in 1995. Spectrum is a Registered Investment Adviser built on the premise that achieving one's financial goals depends on independent financial advice, timely research, and easy access to the investments and services that best fit an investor's specific needs. For more information about Spectrum Investment Advisors, visit www.spectruminvestor.com. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spectrum-investment-advisors-welcomes-thomas-shide-cfa-to-the-investment-analyst-team-301376499.html

SOURCE Spectrum Investment Advisors

Recommended Stories

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of GrowGeneration Corp...

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • Here's Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 12%

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) gave up substantial ground today. The satellite technology company's share price closed Monday's trading session down roughly 12%. The pullback may also have something to do with newly proposed tax increases from Democrats in the House of Representatives.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Is Getting Crushed Today

    Shares of the specialty biopharmaceutical company RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) are down by an eye-popping 33% as of 10:53 a.m. EDT Tuesday morning. Interestingly, the market appears to have anticipated this clinical failure, as evinced by RedHill's steady decline over the course of the past week. While opaganib's COVID-19 indication probably wasn't going to be a huge moneymaker for RedHill (analysts expected roughly $200 million to $300 million at the peak from this indication), this sizable market may have had enough juice to transform the company into a profitable operation perhaps as soon as next year.

  • Wynn Stock and Las Vegas Sands Are Sliding After Macau Asked for More Casino Supervision

    Gambling companies that operate in Macau drop sharply after the government there says it would tighten its control over the casino industry.

  • 5 Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    Many growth-oriented investors dream of finding the next great multibagger stock that can turn a $50,000 investment into $1 million. Today, let's focus on five high-growth tech companies that might generate millionaire-maker returns over the next two decades: Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), Square (NYSE: SQ), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Lemonade aims to disrupt the byzantine insurance market with an AI-powered app, which insures users within 90 seconds and processes claims within three minutes.

  • FuelCell stock soars after long streak of earnings misses snapped

    Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. shot higher on heavy volume Tuesday, after the fuel cell technology company pleasantly surprised investors by reporting a narrower-than-expected fiscal third-quarter loss, and revenue that rose well above expectations.

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • Why Herbalife Stock Just Crashed 15%

    The name takes me back to the first time I heard about Herbalife, while living and working in Moscow in the '90s, and saw a flyer on a lamppost announcing products for sale from "Gerbil-Life," the closest Herbalife could get to transliterating its name. Herbalife shareholders, though, are not smiling today because of something the company just announced. Yesterday after the close of trading, Herbalife issued an earnings warning for its fiscal third quarter 2021, and the stock is down 15% in response as of 10 a.m. EDT this morning.

  • Warren Asks Fed to Break Up Wells Fargo After Regulatory Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo & Co. to separate its traditional banking and Wall Street businesses, after the lender was handed fresh regulatory action and a $250 million fine this month.In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Warren called on the Fed to revoke Wells Fargo’s status as a financial holding company in order to effect a separation. The Fed should order the company to develop a plan to ensure its customers are

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • 3 Crash-Ready Stocks to Buy in September

    To find stocks that fit the description, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to share which stock they thought could help investors stay calm amid any market turbulence. Jason Hawthorne (Exact Sciences): Since 2014, Exact Sciences has been known for Cologuard, its at-home test for early cancer screening.

  • AMC Entertainment: The Numbers Don't Add Up

    There's little question that when the curtain closes on 2021 in about three and a half months, this will be remembered as the "Year of the Retail Investor." Although video game and accessories company GameStop is responsible for starting the retail investor-driven "meme stock" craze -- meme stocks are companies lauded more for the social media buzz they create than for their underlying operating performance -- it's movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) that's become the symbol of the retail movement. On a year-to-date basis, through this past weekend, shares of AMC were up 2,266%.

  • Why FuelCell Energy Stock Is Popping 24% Today

    The market's gone into a tizzy after the fuel cell maker beat estimates after a long streak of misses.

  • Toronto Stock Exchange Announces the 2021 TSX30, Showcasing the Exchange's Top-Performing Companies

    Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today announced the 2021 TSX30™, the Exchange's flagship program showcasing the 30 top-performing stocks over a three-year period, based on dividend-adjusted share price performance. The annual ranking serves to spotlight the achievements and sustained success of TSX's leading listed companies while also highlighting the depth and diversity of Canada's powerful capital markets ecosystem.

  • Microsoft Likely to Hike Dividend by 10% Within Days, Analyst Says

    Morgan Stanley's Keith Weiss sees another 10%-plus increase just ahead, a move that would push the yield on the software giant's shares to about 0.8%.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is Showing a Lot of Potential but no Real Indications of Growth

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is a US$6.5b Market Cap CyberSecurity company, which lately garnered a lot of attention in the retail investment space. With the earnings report coming out on the 22nd September, we thought to examine BB's growth potential, financial performance and stability.