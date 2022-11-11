U.S. markets closed

SPECTRUM PARTNERS WITH OVATION TV TO SUPPORT RENO'S NOTE-ABLE MUSIC THERAPY SERVICES WITH $10,000 STAND FOR THE ARTS AWARD

·5 min read

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve Will Join Spectrum and Ovation on Thursday, Nov. 10 to Honor Note-Able Music Therapy Services

RENO, Nev., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum today announced Note-Able Music Therapy Services will receive $10,000 through the 2021-2022 Stand For The Arts Awards, a partnership with Ovation TV that recognizes local arts, cultural, and educational organizations and programs. Since the initiative started in 2017, Ovation TV and Spectrum have given out 50 awards totaling $500,000 towards art education.

Ovation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ovation)
Ovation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ovation)

"By creating lasting change in the lives of people of all abilities through music, Note-Able Music Therapy Services is doing outstanding work to enrich the lives of residents of Reno," said Adam Falk, Senior Vice President, State Government Affairs for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice services. "Our support of this initiative is yet another avenue for Spectrum to help make a positive impact in the communities it serves."

In support of local access to the arts, Mayor Hillary Schieve will present a $10,000 Stand For The Arts Award to Note-Able Music Therapy Services, in partnership with Spectrum and Ovation TV, that will be used to support the organization as it raises money to fully fund renovations of its newly purchased facility. When complete, the facility should enable the nonprofit serve more than 5,000 people in the community annually by 2026.

Mayor Schieve will join Spectrum and Ovation to present the $10,000 check to Note-Able Music Therapy Services as part of a private event on Nov. 10 for donors and supporters.

"I'm so excited to see the innovators at Note-Able Music Therapy Services recognized for their life-changing work," said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. "I look forward to the organization's continued growth within our community to help even more individuals truly thrive through music therapy. I applaud Spectrum and Ovation TV for supporting one of Reno's finest gems."

"We are honored to have been selected for this distinction, as music therapy garners wider recognition for its diverse application and demonstrable results," said Manal Toppozada, MA, LPMT, MT-BC, executive director at Note-Able Music Therapy Services. "We appreciate every single acknowledgement and contribution as we seek to play a bigger role in improving the health of our region."

Note-Able Music Therapy Services is one of a select number of organizations this year that will receive support in Spectrum markets across the country. Select arts organizations are awarded $10,000 Stand For The Arts contributions based on the following criteria: support of creative/artistic communities via economic and/or mental health recovery connected programs, commitment to accessibility and equity in the arts, and advocacy for underserved populations in their communities.

"We are thrilled to have the continued support of Spectrum as we recognize arts organizations through our Stand For The Arts initiative," said Sol Doten, Senior Vice President, Content Distribution and Partner Marketing for Ovation TV. "Now more than ever, it is imperative for us to support local arts organizations like Note-Able Music Therapy Services, as they have been fundamental in supporting their own communities."

Added Charles Segars, CEO of Ovation TV and Founder of Stand For The Arts: "Ovation and Stand For The Arts are pleased to highlight the arts community of Reno. We are doubly pleased to join Spectrum and Mayor Schieve in congratulating Note-Able Music Therapy Services for bringing equitable and inclusive arts programming to the community."

In addition, a PSA featuring Mayor Schieve will air nationally on Ovation TV. More information about Stand For The Arts and the Stand For The Arts Awards is available at: www.standforthearts.com.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

About OVATION TV America's Premier Arts Network

As an independent television, production, and digital media company, OVATION TV has an unparalleled commitment to the arts, culture, and captivating entertainment. Showcasing a lineup of critically acclaimed premium dramas, specials, documentaries, and iconic films, OVATION TV salutes innovative storytelling with popular programming that includes Inside the Actors Studio, Murdoch Mysteries, Riviera, Frankie Drake Mysteries, Arts Engines, Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, The Fall, Midsomer Murders, The Art Of, Celebrity Conversations, and The Sound of New York. Ovation also powers JOURNY, the dedicated streaming service where art, culture, and travel intersect. The company has provided more than $15M in contributions and in-kind support to arts institutions and arts education. Its signature advocacy platform, STAND FOR THE ARTS, includes a coalition of over 150 arts organizations, cultural institutions, and arts leaders throughout the country raising awareness about art's positive impact, protecting access for everyone, and encouraging action on behalf of the arts. OVATION TV is available on major providers via cable, satellite and telco systems including Comcast Cable/Xfinity, DIRECTV/AT&T U-verse, SPECTRUM, Verizon FiOS, as well as on demand. You can follow OVATION TV on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, OvationTV.com, and through our App, OVATION NOW.

About Note-Able Music Therapy Services

Note-Able Music Therapy Services' mission is to create lasting change in the lives of people of all abilities through music. After beginning as a small performing group in 1999, NMTS became a non-profit organization in 2003. Providing music therapy, adaptive music programs and performance opportunities for people of all abilities, NMTS serves more than 2,000 children and adults in the Truckee Meadows each year and aims to serve more than 5,000 annually by the year 2026. You can learn more about Note-Able Music Therapy Services' at www.nmtsreno.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spectrum-partners-with-ovation-tv-to-support-renos-note-able-music-therapy-services-with-10-000-stand-for-the-arts-award-301675145.html

SOURCE Ovation

