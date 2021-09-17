U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    -0.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,139.45
    -451.29 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ: SPPI) LAWSUIT DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Spectrum" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPPI) from December 27, 2018 through August 5, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1934.

If you purchased Spectrum securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Spectrum Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or rpatel@bernlieb.com

According to the complaint, Spectrum issued materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose adverse facts pertaining to the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting the company's claims of efficacy for its drug ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, which were known to, or recklessly disregarded by, the Defendants as follows: (a) the ROLONTIS manufacturing facility maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (b) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) would approve the ROLONTIS Biologics License Application (“BLA”) as submitted in December 2018 in its current form; (c) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA’s approval prospects; and (D) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 6, 2021, Spectrum announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA regarding the ROLONTIS BLA. The CRL cited deficiencies related to manufacturing and indicated that a reinspection of the Company’s manufacturing facility will be necessary.

On this news, the price of Spectrum shares fell $0.70 per share, or 21.54%, to close at $2.55 per share on August 6, 2021.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 1, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Spectrum securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/spectrumpharmaceuticalsinc-sppi-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-437/apply/ or contact Rujul Patel toll free at (877) 779-1414 or rpatel@bernlieb.com

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2021 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Rujul Patel
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
rpatel@bernlieb.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why a record number of container ships are chilling off the California coast

    As retailers gear up for the holiday season, a record number of container ships trying to bring imported goods into the US are stuck off the coast of California, another casualty of ongoing disruptions to the global supply chain. Sixty-five vessels were waiting to dock at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in the San Pedro Bay Sept. 16, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California, a record high. Captain Kip Louttit of the Marine Exchange told Quartz that an unprecedented 23 of these ships are in a drift area—meaning there is no room for them to anchor in the water.

  • Restaurant etiquette debate: Should you add a tip when you order takeout food?

    More than half of Americans (56%) started tipping more for restaurant food last year, according to a new Bank of America survey. Should you join them?

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Today

    As the trading week wound down Friday, shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped up 4.3% through 1:40 p.m. EDT. You can probably thank J.P. Morgan for that. In a note this morning summing up its findings after recently meeting with Plug management, reports TheFly.com, J.P. Morgan analysts doubled down on their overweight rating on the stock.

  • FDA advisory panel authorizes booster dose for those 65 & older

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani reports the FDA advisory panels' second vote regarding Covid-19 boosters.&nbsp;

  • Why Wait for a Crash? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Already Down Over 20%

    How are we going to find a way forward in today’s market environment? The general trend is upwards – the S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ is close behind at 19% – but market strategists at Goldman Sachs are predicting a pull back before the end of the year, and have scaled back their growth forecast for the S&P to from 6.2% to 5.7%. August’s weak jobs report and rising inflation prompted their shift. Looking at the headwinds, Goldman’s Ronnie Walker says, “The Delta varian

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are On the Move on Friday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks on the move today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are On the Move on Friday It’s another red day on Wall Street with all three major indexes lower. As […]

  • UBS Hits Mining Giant Vale With Sell Rating as Iron Prices Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- The collapse in iron-ore prices prompted UBS Group AG to make a bearish about-face on Brazil’s Vale SA, the world’s second biggest producer. Analysts led by Andreas Bokkenheuser cut the company’s American depositary receipts to sell from buy, a two step drop. They said the current stock price is based on iron ore averaging about $100 a ton next year. But they consider that overly optimistic, predicting it will drop to around $89. Iron ore prices have already tumbled over 50% from

  • MassMutuals $4M fine, Boeing pilot expected to face charges, France slams U.S.-Australia submarine pact

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Friday’s business headlines.

  • Where Will UPS Be in 3 Years?

    The U.S. domestic package segment contributed 48.6% of operating profit in the first half, with international package contributing 37.7%, and the supply chain solutions segment was a distant third with 13.7%. The majority of the targeted 2023 profit growth is forecast to come from a combination of growing revenue in the international package segment and the U.S. domestic package growing revenue and margin. As a result, management expects the U.S. domestic package segment to drive overall profit margin expansion from 2020 to 2023.

  • Why COVID Vaccine Stocks BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Are Sliding While Ocugen Is Rising

    Investors are nervous about a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel meeting and optimistic about a World Health Organization decision.

  • 10 Best Robinhood Stocks Under $20

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Robinhood stocks under $20. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks Under $20. More individual investors are investing in the stock market with the popularity of commission-free trading platforms like Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD). Retail investors […]

  • Hedge Funds are Selling These 10 Chinese Stocks Amid Crackdowns

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks hedge funds are selling amid crackdowns. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Hedge Funds are Selling These 5 Chinese Stocks Amid Crackdowns. The stocks of major China-based companies that trade on exchanges in the United States have […]

  • What's Going On With Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Today?

    Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) is surging higher Friday on abnormally high volume. The stock might be trading higher following favorable data results by AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) for patients with unresectable, stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer. The average session volume over a 100-day period is about 300,000. Friday's session volume was approaching 120 million at publication time. AZN News: AstraZeneca announced that "the COAST Phase II trial showed oleclumab, an anti-CD73 mono

  • 4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 707% to 9,406% by 2024

    These under-the-radar companies are expected to deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next four years.

  • Barra: GM will make 'substantial shifts' in supply chain over chips

    General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra said Friday the largest U.S. automaker plans to make changes in its supply chain as it works to address the continuing semiconductor chip crisis that has forced significant production cuts. "We're going to make some pretty substantial shifts in our supply chain," Barra said in an online interview. A GM spokesman declined to comment further on how the company might shift its supply chain.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With 133% to 155% Upside, According to Wall Street

    What might surprise you is that some of the biggest projected gainers are dividend stocks. Based on the highest-listed price target by an analyst or investment bank on Wall Street, the following three dividend stocks could offer upside ranging between 133% and 155%. The first company, memory and storage solutions provider Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), might come as a bit of a surprise because the company hasn't paid a dividend in a quarter of a century.

  • How an Indian startup went from idea to unicorn in less than two years

    Investors say Apna found the right balance between product and market, focused on the tech, and built the right narrative.

  • Report: Invesco to merge with State Street, Manchester United shares lower on earnings loss, U.S. Steel announces new steel mill

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning's top stock movers, including Invesco, Manchester United, and U.S. Steel

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.