Spectrum Plastics Group Announces Appointment of John Wolf as Permanent President & CEO

·3 min read

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Plastics Group ("SPG," "Spectrum" or the "Company"), a leading medical components and contract manufacturer, today announced that John Wolf has been appointed permanent President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. John Wolf was appointed interim President and CEO in December 2021.

Rahul Goyal, Chairman of Spectrum Plastics Group and a Partner at AEA Investors, said, "John has led Spectrum impressively, contributing to the continued growth and success of the Company. The world class leadership team and all of our Spectrum teammates continue to execute well, and we are confident that John will provide the management and expertise needed to guide Spectrum through its next phase of growth and success."

Mr. Wolf brings over 20 years of professional experience delivering strong and sustainable growth, customer service improvement and operational efficiencies across multiple business disciplines. He previously served as President of Spectrum's Plastic Films Division, a role he held for nearly three years. Prior to joining Spectrum, he spent nearly 20 years with Sealed Air Corporation, holding executive leadership roles including Global Vice President and General Manager for the Automated Fulfillment Solutions Business Unit, Global Vice President of Marketing for the $1.6 billion Product Care Packaging Division, Vice President of Global General Packaging and Vice President of Strategy and Execution. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from North Carolina State University.

"I am very humbled at the opportunity to lead Spectrum Plastics and serve our customers," said Mr. Wolf. "I look forward to continuing to work with the Board, the world class global management team and my 1,900+ Spectrum teammates to continue driving the Company's upwards trajectory as we collaborate on identifying new opportunities to enhance our market leadership and delivering for our customers, partners, and stakeholders."

About Spectrum Plastics Group

Spectrum's history spans over 60 years of applications expertise including precision extrusion, specialty injection molding, blown film extrusion and conversion, medical balloon fabrication, laser processing, additive manufacturing, and complex assembly of catheters and other devices. Today, Spectrum is a leading full-service partner for the development and manufacturing of critical polymer-based components and finished devices for medical and other demanding applications. With 20 locations and over one million square feet of manufacturing space in six countries worldwide, we have the resources to solve customers' most challenging problems with proven quality, responsiveness, innovation and technical expertise.

About AEA

AEA Investors LP was founded in 1968 by the Rockefeller, Mellon and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. as a private investment vehicle for a select group of industrial family offices with substantial assets. AEA has an extraordinary global network built over many years which includes leading industrial families, business executives and leaders; many of whom invest with AEA as active individual investors and/or join its portfolio company boards or act in other advisory roles. Today, AEA's approximately 100 investment professionals operate globally with offices in New York, Stamford, San Francisco, London, Munich and Shanghai. The firm manages funds that have over $15 billion of invested and committed capital including the leveraged buyouts of middle market companies and small business companies, growth capital and mezzanine and senior debt investments.

Spectrum Media Contact:

Spectrum Plastics Marketing
404-445-1172
marketing@spectrumplastics.com

AEA Media Contact:

Alexandra Douglass
650-619-5328
adouglass@aeainvestors.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spectrum-plastics-group-announces-appointment-of-john-wolf-as-permanent-president--ceo-301521063.html

SOURCE Spectrum Plastics Group

