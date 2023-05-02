A Spectrum of Possibilities: The Booming Fluorescence Market

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

SkyQuest's report on the fluorescence spectroscopy market offers insights into the rapidly growing industry. With data, trends, and opportunities presented in a concise and accessible manner, the report caters to a diverse audience, ranging from industry experts to speculators. By examining both primary and secondary market drivers, the report provides a comprehensive outlook on the current market situation and future projections, making it an essential resource for prospects in this industry.

Westford, USA,, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fluorescence spectroscopy market size is expected to reach USD 39.5 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing demand in various fields, such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, environmental science and materials science and the increasing use of fluorescence

Government Initiatives and Trends to Promote the Use of Fluorescence Spectroscopy

At a global scale, increasing demand for fluorescent probes and dyes, advancement in technology, growing demand for personalized medicine, and Increasing research activities are several trends promoting the growth of fluorescence spectroscopy.

Several government initiatives are fueling the growth of fluorescence spectroscopy. The NIH is the primary agency of the United States government responsible for biomedical and public health research. As a result, the NIH has been investing in research programs and funding grants related to fluorescence spectroscopy, which is expected to drive market growth in the US.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology End-user Segment Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology end-user types dominated the global market due to fluorescent spectroscopy's use in drug discovery. It is also increasing the need for fluorescence spectroscopy in developing drugs and quality control. In addition, the market report suggests there is a growing need for effective and efficient drug development processes followed by an increasing demand for personalized medicines.

Molecular and Cell Biology is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the molecular and cell biology segment is the leading segment due to the demand for durable packaging. In addition, the increasing demand for fluorescent probes and dyes in molecular imaging, cellular analysis, and drug discovery will drive the market's growth.

North America and Asia-Pacific are the leading Markets for Using Clean Energy

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on drug discovery and molecular imaging. The presence of a large number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, and government funding for research and development activities in the region.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region due to increasing investment in research and development, the growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and the rising demand for personalised medicine.

Fluorescence Spectroscopy Market Report Suggests:

The global market size is projected to grow by 39.5 billion by 2030 owing to increasing demand at various end-use.

In terms of application, the molecular and cell biology segment dominates due to the demand to study the interactions between biomolecules such as DNA, RNA, and proteins.

In terms of type, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology end-user segment is projected to gain more popularity due to its use of it in drug discovery.

North America and Asia Pacific are leading markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due presence of major market players

Fluorescence Spectroscopy Market Segmentation:

The global Fluorescence Spectroscopy market report is segmented based on End-user, application, and region.

By End-User

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Academic research institutes

Contract research organizations (CROs)

Environmental testing companies

Forensic laboratories

Food and beverage companies

Others

By Application

Molecular and cell biology

Biochemistry

Environmental Sciences

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology research

Food and beverage testing

Material sciences

Others

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

RoE

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

RoLA

Middle-East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA

Fluorescence Spectroscopy Market Major Company Profiles:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

HORIBA, Ltd.

JASCO Corporation

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Hitachi, Ltd.

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

BioTek Instruments, Inc.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Photon Technology International, Inc.

Rigaku Corporation

Renishaw plc

B&W Tek, Inc.

Edinburgh Instruments Ltd.

Ocean Optics, Inc.

Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc.

WITec GmbH

