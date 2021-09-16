U.S. markets closed

Spectrum Retirement Communities Announces Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccines for Team Members

·2 min read

DENVER, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC (Spectrum), a national operator of Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities, announced a vaccine mandate for all team members and third-party providers.

Spectrum is home to 4,199 residents throughout 41 communities in nine states. When the vaccine became available, Spectrum hosted clinics at each community to provide early vaccination opportunities to all residents and team members. "We are still very much fighting this pandemic. Science and facts conclude that our newest and best weapon is the vaccine. This is a fight that cannot be fought and won by any one person; we are all safer, when we are all vaccinated," says Spectrum's President and COO, Bradley Kraus.

Spectrum was successful in maintaining a rate of COVID-19 impacted residents and team members well below the national average. The decision to mandate the vaccine was made to further protect the health and safety of residents and team members. Kraus also shares that "We have been on the front lines and have seen the impact this pandemic has had on our world. We have an obligation to prevent further devastation, and we must seize this opportunity."

About Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC
Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC, headquartered in Denver, Colo., is a leading developer, owner and operator of Retirement/Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Care communities across the U.S. offering apartment living in highly desirable communities with state-of-the-art amenities, top-notch activities and programs, and best-in-class hospitality to support the lifestyle that seniors desire. For more information, visit www.SpectrumRetirement.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spectrum-retirement-communities-announces-mandatory-covid-19-vaccines-for-team-members-301379159.html

SOURCE Spectrum Retirement Communities, LLC

