U.S. markets open in 5 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.75
    -3.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,197.00
    -62.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,988.50
    -9.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,175.80
    +1.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.00
    +0.41 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.40
    +7.60 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.17 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.83
    +1.71 (+10.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3746
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5580
    -0.0170 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,128.43
    -843.76 (-1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,129.00
    -52.36 (-4.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,174.93
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Spectrum TV is back on Roku devices over half a year after it was pulled

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Charter Spectrum customers found themselves unable to download the Spectrum TV app from Roku's Channel Store if they hadn't done so before back in December. The two companies were unable to come to an agreement on the renewal of their contract, and it led Roku to pull the app from its store to prevent new downloads. Now, it looks like they were finally able to hammer out a deal that works for both of them, because the Spectrum TV app is back on the Roku Channel Store. All customers need to do to access its live and on-demand content is sign in with their Charter broadband account credentials. 

Back when the app was pulled from the store, Spectrum said Roku didn't accept its offer to renew its contract "despite [its] best efforts." The company then told its customers that they can still access the app through their phones and tablets, as well as on Samsung TV, Apple TV and Xbox. A Roku spokesperson said in a statement, though, that they were "working together to reach a positive and mutually beneficial distribution agreement." 

The companies didn't reveal the details of the new deal, but what's important is that subscribers can now download the Spectrum TV app after eight months. They sent out an email to customers with the note: "We're delighted to share with you that Roku and Charter Communications have renewed our agreement to distribute the Spectrum TV channel on your Roku device."

Customers can find the channels available through the app on the Spectrum website. The list includes Bravo, CNN, CNBC, Fox, NFL, SyFy, NatGeo and HBO Max, though accessibility depends on their subscription. 

Recommended Stories

  • California watchdog alleges T-Mobile misled regulators to obtain Sprint merger approval

    T-Mobile misled state regulators about its planned CDMA network shutdown to gain approval for its 2020 merger with Sprint, according to a ruling from the California Public Utilities Commission.

  • IMDb TV lands on Xfinity Flex and X1 set-top boxes

    Amazon's free streaming app is available via a pay TV service for the first time.

  • Google's Pixel 6 won't have a charger in the box

    Google has confirmed that the Pixel 6 won't include a charger — the Pixel 5a will be the last phone with a bundled brick.

  • iOS 15 won't include SharePlay viewing at launch

    Apple won't include SharePlay viewing in iOS 15 and other operating systems on launch, but it has addressed complaints about the Safari address bar.

  • Researcher says a US terrorist watchlist was exposed online for three weeks

    The FBI’s Terrorist Screening Center (TSC) may have exposed the records of nearly 2 million individuals and left them accessible online for three weeks.

  • Twitter's latest experiment is a tool for reporting 'misleading' tweets

    A new test from Twitter will finally allow users to report “misleading” tweets.

  • YouTube will start showing video chapters in search results

    YouTube has an impossibly large video library, and the company knows that navigating it is easier said than done. To that end, the company is introducing a few new features to improve the search experience. Probably the most significant new tool is chapter view right from the search results page.

  • 'Fortnite' adds a limited-time Among Us-like mode

    The action takes place in a new interior map called The Bridge. The agents need to complete various tasks so that they can safely get to the end of the match.

  • Discovery+ is turning hit podcast 'SmartLess' into a docuseries

    Actors Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes talk to famous guests on the show.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 17th, 2021

    Following Monday’s pullback, the majors will need to move through the day’s pivot levels to resume that upward trend.

  • UScellular Launches Inseego MiFi® 8000 Mobile Hotspot

    SAN DIEGO, August 17, 2021--Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that its MiFi® 8000 4G LTE mobile hotspot is now commercially available at UScellular stores and UScellular.com. The MiFi 8000 provides high-speed 4G LTE connectivity for up to 15 Wi-Fi-enabled devices, including laptops, tablets and smartphones, with all-day battery life, quick recharging, and enterprise-grade security features.

  • This Is the Only Video Game Stock You Need

    The video game business has changed a lot in the last decade as consoles have given way to mobile games and the number of developers has exploded. Companies like Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) used to spend years developing and testing games before releasing them to the public. The company makes the most popular game engine in the world and is expanding its presence in VR, AR, animation, and much more.

  • Microsoft Invests in Rubrik, Partners to Protect Customers from Ransomware

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is investing in software startup Rubrik Inc. and the two companies will combine on products that will help customers hit by ransomware recover their critical data without paying hackers.The companies declined to specify the size of the investment. The funding totaled in the low tens of millions and valued Rubrik at about $4 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private terms. Rubrik was started with the i

  • Apple appeals against security research firm while touting researchers

    Apple Inc on Tuesday appealed a copyright case it lost against security startup Corellium, which helps researchers examine programs like Apple's planned new method for detecting child sex abuse images https://www.reuters.com/technology/after-criticism-apple-only-seek-abuse-images-flagged-multiple-nations-2021-08-13. A federal judge last year https://www.reuters.com/business/apple-loses-copyright-claims-lawsuit-against-us-security-bug-startup-2020-12-29 rejected Apple's copyright claims against Corellium, which makes a simulated iPhone that researchers use to examine how the tightly restricted devices function. Security experts are among Corellium's core customers, and the flaws they uncovered have been reported to Apple for cash bounties and used elsewhere, including by the FBI in cracking the phone of a mass shooter who killed several people in San Bernardino, California.

  • BlackBerry software flaw could impact cars, medical devices - U.S. agencies

    The warning came after the Canadian company disclosed that its QNX Real Time Operating System (QNX RTOS) has a vulnerability that could allow an attacker to execute an arbitrary code or flood a server with traffic until it crashes or gets paralyzed. The software is used by automakers including Volkswagen, BMW and Ford Motor in many critical functions including the Advanced Driver Assistance System. The issue does not impact current or recent versions of the QNX RTOS, but rather versions dating from 2012 and earlier, BlackBerry said, adding that, at this time, no customers have indicated that they have been impacted.

  • AppLovin Needs to Build a Base, So Don't Fall in Love With It Yet

    The charts of the provider of a monetization platform for app developers are not sending bullish signals at present.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – August 18th, 2021

    Following two consecutive days of heavy losses, Dogecoin would need to move through the day’s pivot to avoid a sell-off…

  • Solana Surges Into Top 10 Market Cap Following All-Time High

    With a gain of more than 20% over the past day, Solana has surged into the top 10 cryptocurrencies in market capitalization

  • Boston Dynamics' robots can parkour better than you

    Boston Dynamics' robots are now successfully performing parkour in an obstacle course — let's hope they don't have to chase us.

  • Siemens Smart Infrastructure targets acquisitions to speed growth

    Siemens is considering acquisitions in building management software and electric vehicle charging to accelerate growth at its Smart Infrastructure (SI) division, managing board member Matthias Rebellius told Reuters. The German company wants to expand its offering and grow faster than rivals as office blocks and apartments become more connected and drivers switch to e-vehicles, Rebellius said. "Smart building software is becoming more important with the higher integration needed to manage, operate and maintain buildings," said Rebellius, who is also chief executive of SI.